VIP AUDIO 1/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Various B-plans if Seth is out for extended period, Terry Bollea-TMZ, Jack Perry resurfacing in Japan, Samoa Joe’s ESPN interview, Cagematch controversy (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Various B-plans if Seth Rollins is out for an extended period.
- Jack Perry resurfacing in Japan and is cashing in on C.M. Punk controversy rewarding Perry’s immaturity.
- Terry Bollea-TMZ.
- Cagematch controversy when it comes to fan tribalism.
- Thoughts on Samoa Joe’s ESPN interview.
- And more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.