VIP AUDIO 1/17 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Various B-plans if Seth is out for extended period, Terry Bollea-TMZ, Jack Perry resurfacing in Japan, Samoa Joe’s ESPN interview, Cagematch controversy (47 min.)

January 17, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Various B-plans if Seth Rollins is out for an extended period.
  • Jack Perry resurfacing in Japan and is cashing in on C.M. Punk controversy rewarding Perry’s immaturity.
  • Terry Bollea-TMZ.
  • Cagematch controversy when it comes to fan tribalism.
  • Thoughts on Samoa Joe’s ESPN interview.
  • And more.

