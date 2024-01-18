TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/18): Lilly’s report on Alexander vs. Ospreay, Steelz vs. Brookside, Nic Nemeth speaks

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 18, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV AT PALMS CASINO RESORT

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Video package focusing on the return of the TNA name and highlights of the Hard To Kill PPV.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt introduced the show and were shown from a box in the balcony overlooking the ring.

(1) KUSHIDA vs. TREY MIGUEL vs. LAREDO KID vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. HIJO DEL VIKINGO vs. JAKE SOMETHING — X Division Scramble match

Everyone fought at the start, then tried to gang up on Jake. Kid and Kushida mixed it up. Bailey and Vikingo went at it next. They did a double dive to the outside, which brought the crowd to their feet with a “TNA” chant. Back in the ring Jake chokeslammed Trey onto Kid. Vikingo chopped Jake.

Jake stood on Vikingo’s foot so he couldn’t get away, then he leveled Vikingo. Vikingo made a comeback on Jake. Jake caught Vikingo doing a rana and threw him out of the ring. Kushida dropkicked Trey. Vikingo did a double foot stomp on Trey. Bailey did a dive to to the outside. Jake gave Kid the Into the Void and got the pin.

WINNER: Jake Something in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An energetic start to the new TV era of TNA. The crowd was enthusiastic, the new set looked good, and there appeared to be new camera angles as well. The match itself was what you would expect: high flying and lots of action. Good start.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Will Ospreay backstage. Will asked if Alexander remembered him. He said he was the best wrestler in the world. He said this was Alexander’s one chance to put down the best in the world and asked if he could handle the pressure. [c]

-Promo video for Ash by Elegance (I think they were going for the look of a perfume commercial).

-Clip of Gisele Shaw winning the Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill. Shaw did a promo afterwards talking about her guaranteed title shot. She warned Jordynne Grace to keep her head on a swivel. Gail Kim walked in and hugged her. Gail noted that Shaw won without help from Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans and showed what she is capable of. Shaw gave her the hand and walked away.

(2) TASHA STEELZ vs. XIA BROOKSIDE

Xia had the early advantage. Tasha gave Xia a thumb to the eye to turn the tide. Tasha hit the Three Amigos and shook her butt. Xia made a comeback and got a two count after a neckbreaker. Xia threw Tasha off the top rope and pinned her.

WINNER: Xia Brookside in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was a good way to introduce and showcase Xia. Tasha’s character needs a storyline and some direction.)

-Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young were shown on the way to the ring. [c]

-Clip of the AJ Francis/DJ Whoo Kid/Joe Hendry angle from the Countdown to Hard To Kill show. Hendry did a promo afterwards and said he should be pretty upset about being attacked but he can understand since AJ paid for the time. Hendry noted that everyone is aiming for the Cheez-It champ. He had the laptop that Kid attacked him with and said he would throw it in the trash. He threw it down behind him and the camera revealed that he had thrown it on a crumpled DJ Whoo Kid.

(3) ERIC YOUNG & FRANKIE KAZARIAN vs. THE GRIZZLED YOUNG VETS (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Young and Gibson started the match. Kazarian gave Drake a neckbreaker. Gibson tripped Kazarian on the outside. Gibson hit Kazarian from behind. [c]

The Vets had the advantage on Kazarian. Kazarian tried to make the tag, but Drake pulled Eric off the apron. The Vets continued to keep the advantage on Kazarian. Kazarian finally made the hot tag to Eric. Eric was eventually double teamed. All four wrestlers fought. Kazarian accidentally hit Eric. The Vets double teamed Eric. Drake pinned Eric. The Vets threw out a challenge to ABC on the ramp.

WINNERS: The Grizzled Young Vets in 11:00.

Kazarian was frustrated after the match. He attacked Eric and decked him. The fans booed loudly and chanted “asshole.” Kazarian turned to leave the ring but returned and stomped Eric. He told Eric this was supposed to be his year before giving him a reverse piledriver. Fans chanted “You suck” as he went up the ramp.

(D.L.’s Take: The Vets continued their momentum from Hard To Kill and really looked good. The split between Young and Kazarian creates much-needed direction for both wrestlers, who weren’t really involved in an issue before the re-brand.)

-Hannifan teased that Nic Nemeth was coming up, as well as The System. [c]

-Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Moose, and Brian Myers were eating a fancy dinner and bragging about winning at Hard To Kill. They congratulated Moose on winning the world title. Eddie talked about facing Okada. He said “The System works.” Moose said they were family and it was a new beginning. Moose said he only wanted to be known as the TNA Champion now. They all said “Trust the System” and raised their glasses.

-Nic Nemeth promo. He came to the ring to a huge ovation. He was dressed in a black suit and pink tie. Fans chanted “Nic.” He said it would take some getting used to. He put over his moment at Hard To Kill and said TNA is back. He said he loved every second of it. Fans chanted “TNA.” Nic said he’s done a lot in 19 years. Fans chanted “You still got it.” He said he never lost it. He said he has a lot of accomplishments but he did it all in one world. He said he was scared, nervous, and excited. He picked his time and place and faced the TNA World champion. He vowed to win the TNA World title.

Nemeth said he would celebrate with the fans when he wins and it would be the best moment of his career. He said he respected the locker room too much to stroll right in and get a title shot. He said it starts now and he will earn his way to the top. He said it was the first time in his life that he does it as Nic Nemeth.

Music hit and Steve Maclin walked to the stage. He got in the ring to boos from the crowd. He said he agreed with Nic and those were the same feelings he had. He said they came from the same world and landed in TNA. He said he worked his way to the top and won the title. Nic said he respects it. Maclin said the difference was when he said it, he meant it. Maclin said Nic was a phony. Maclin said that Nic is hear to take. Nic tried to talk but Maclin said it was his turn to talk. Fans chanted “Shut up, Maclin.”

Maclin said Nic was here to suck the blood out of TNA then go somewhere else. He said people wouldn’t remember the name Nic Nemeth; they would only ask “Whatever the hell happened to Dolph Ziggler?’ They brawled and Nic dropped Maclin with the Zig Zag. [c]

-Gia Miller interviewed Jordynne Grace. Gia noted that Grace is now a 3-time champion. Grace called Hard To Kill an historic event and put over Trinity. Trinity walked in and congratulated Grace. She said she gets a rematch and next week she’s taking it. She vowed to win the title. Grace said she will see her next week.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera, then plugged the Orlando shows this weekend.

-Jai Vidal got in the ring with a mic. He said that he broke out in professional wrestling right here in Nevada. Fans cheered. He said the crowd reminds him of why he left this disgusting place. He said no one in the building could beat him up. Cue thunder and lightning. PCO was rolled out to the stage on a table.

(4) PCO vs. JAI VIDAL

Jai was scared. He attacked PCO with kicks and punches. Jai tried to escape, but PCO pulled him back in the ring. PCO chokeslammed Jai and followed with a neckbreaker. PCO gave Jai the PCOsault and got the pin.

WINNER: PCO in 1:00.

-Motor City Machine Guns promo. Alex Shelley said that Hard To Kill went better for one of them than the other. Chris Sabin talked about their history with Okada and they were happy he was their partner next week. Okada walked in and said next week he returns to TNA. [c]

-Promo video for next week, plugging the Knockouts Title match, the return of Okada, and Nic Nemeth vs. Zachary Wentz.

(5) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. WILL OSPREAY

Fans chanted “TNA” and “Walking Weapon” at the start. They had a fast paced sequence to open the match. Ospreay gave Alexander a rana. Ospreay chopped Alexander and gave him a backbreaker. Alexander knocked Ospreay to the apron and followed with a crossbody block through the ropes. [c]

Alexander German suplexed Ospreay followed by a backbreaker for a two count. Fans had a dual chant for both wrestlers. They battled on the apron. Ospreay powerbombed Alexander through a table. Both wrestlers were out on the floor. Ospreay rolled back in the ring followed by Alexander. Ospreay dropkicked Alexander from the top rope then gave Alexander an Oscutter for a two count. Ospreay went for the Hidden Blade but Alexander collapsed on the mat. [c]

Alexander gave Ospreay a piledriver on the ramp. Fans chanted “TNA”. Alexander gave Ospreay a rolling senton in the ring. Alexander put on the ankle lock. Alexander stomped Ospreay’s ankle, then went back to the ankle lock. Ospreay sent Alexander into the turnbuckle to escape. Ospreay superkicked Alexander in the corner, then gave him a Poison Rana, followed by a Hidden Blade for a two count.

Ospreay connected with a running Hidden Blade and a Storm Breaker 93. Fans were at a fever pitch. Ospreay took off his elbow pad. They traded hard strikes. Alexander clotheslined Ospreay. Alexander escaped a Styles Clash and went back to the ankle lock. Alexander gave Ospreay a Styles Clash for a two count. Fans were going wild. Alexander hit the C-4 Spike and got the pin.

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 24:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A heck of a match. I thought it topped their previous match last year. Fans were into this from beginning to end. Just an incredible PPV-main event worthy match.)

Fans chanted “TNA!” afterwards. Scott D’Amore got in the ring and said “Holy shit!” Fans followed suit. Scott put over the match and talked about watching wrestling for years, even at his grandfather’s bedside. He talked about Bruce Pritchard announcing TNA as dead. He said the fans and people like Alexander and Ospreay rolled up their sleeves and brought it back. Fans chanted “TNA!” Scott said that chant never died because of them. He said the name gave wrestlers like Tasha Steelz and Jordynne Grace something to live for. He said Alexander and Ospreay were two of the greatest wrestlers. Scott declared that TNA is back and is never going away again.

FINAL THOUGHTS: An exciting and encouraging start to the new era of TNA TV. Besides the memorable main event, there was solid X Division action, the introduction of Nic Nemeth and Xia Brookside to the audience, and a new direction for Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young. They did an effective job of promoting next week as well. I’m liking the new direction.

Darrin Lilly is a Pro Wrestling Torch contributor who writes the weekly Impact Wrestling TV results and co-hosts the Impact Wrestling podcast for the site with John Laslo. You can find him on Instagram and Threads at dklstl or on You Tube at Darrin’s Wrestling World.