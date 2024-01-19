FREE PODCAST 1/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #262 (1-15-94) of the PWTorch including new WWF tag champs, more from Tod Gordon, Lawler trial date set, more (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off episode 105 of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #262 of the PWTorch including Jannetty and 123 Kid winning the tag titles, Wade’s Torch Talk with Tod Gordon, Jerry Lawler trial date set, previewing the Rumble, listener trivia, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

