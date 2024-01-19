VIP AUDIO 1/18 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Jack Perry, WWE wrestler frequent flyer miles, WWF Fully Loaded 2000 main event finishes, video games, Inoki, Heyman-Watts, Sting-Flair, Dominik, more (80 min.)

News Ticker

January 19, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Is Triple H an example of a goofy character early in his WWF career who transitioned successfully into a serious main event act?
  • Who in the U.S. scene most resembles Antonio Inoki’s main personality traits as a promoter and personality?
  • Do WWE wrestlers get to keep their frequent flyer miles from tickets WWE buys for them?
  • Todd’s thoughts on presumptive Oscar nominees?
  • Todd’s top five Royal Rumbles?
  • Wade’s memories of the Ultimate Insider DVDs he hosted with The Hardys and Ed Ferrara & Vince Russo?
  • Todd’s thoughts on the latest WWE and AEW video games?
  • Was there any backlash to the WWF’s Fully Loaded 2000 event’s triple main event where the established big names (Undertaker, Triple H, The Rock) each beat up-and-coming wrestlers (Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit)? This includes what Wade wrote in the PWTorch Newsletter cover story at the time 23 years ago.
  • Are we going to get an impromptu Sting vs. Ric Flair match in the same building as the first WCW Clash of the Champions?
  • Was Tony Khan seen as a savior of wrestling in great part because of Vince McMahon?
  • Thoughts on scenarios for a WrestleMania without Seth Rollins.
  • Has Seth ever actually turned babyface?
  • Could Dominik Mysterio become a babyface?
  • What’s in store for the world of MMA in 2024 with big events such as PFL vs Bellator, UFC 300, and Jake Paul’s MMA debut?
  • How does the Paul Heyman-Bill Watts relationship resemble the C.M. Punk-Tony Khan relationship?
  • Should Jack Perry be punished given the fact that he triggered C.M. Punk, who shouldn’t have overreacted like he did?
  • Could Saudi Arabia create a “global alternative” to WWE with all their money?
  • How would AEW look now if Tony Khan had hired Paul Heyman to be the booker?

