VIP AUDIO 1/18 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Jack Perry, WWE wrestler frequent flyer miles, WWF Fully Loaded 2000 main event finishes, video games, Inoki, Heyman-Watts, Sting-Flair, Dominik, more (80 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Is Triple H an example of a goofy character early in his WWF career who transitioned successfully into a serious main event act?

Who in the U.S. scene most resembles Antonio Inoki’s main personality traits as a promoter and personality?

Do WWE wrestlers get to keep their frequent flyer miles from tickets WWE buys for them?

Todd’s thoughts on presumptive Oscar nominees?

Todd’s top five Royal Rumbles?

Wade’s memories of the Ultimate Insider DVDs he hosted with The Hardys and Ed Ferrara & Vince Russo?

Todd’s thoughts on the latest WWE and AEW video games?

Was there any backlash to the WWF’s Fully Loaded 2000 event’s triple main event where the established big names (Undertaker, Triple H, The Rock) each beat up-and-coming wrestlers (Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit)? This includes what Wade wrote in the PWTorch Newsletter cover story at the time 23 years ago.

Are we going to get an impromptu Sting vs. Ric Flair match in the same building as the first WCW Clash of the Champions?

Was Tony Khan seen as a savior of wrestling in great part because of Vince McMahon?

Thoughts on scenarios for a WrestleMania without Seth Rollins.

Has Seth ever actually turned babyface?

Could Dominik Mysterio become a babyface?

What’s in store for the world of MMA in 2024 with big events such as PFL vs Bellator, UFC 300, and Jake Paul’s MMA debut?

How does the Paul Heyman-Bill Watts relationship resemble the C.M. Punk-Tony Khan relationship?

Should Jack Perry be punished given the fact that he triggered C.M. Punk, who shouldn’t have overreacted like he did?

Could Saudi Arabia create a “global alternative” to WWE with all their money?

How would AEW look now if Tony Khan had hired Paul Heyman to be the booker?

