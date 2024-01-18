FREE PODCAST 1/18 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-15-2019) Vince shakes up Universal Title picture, Lashley’s big win, NXT call-ups, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (1-15-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Cameron Hawkins of the PWTorch East Coast Cast discussing WWE Monday Night Raw from Memphis, Tenn. including discussions with live callers, an on-site reporter from Memphis, and mailbag feedback. Topics include Vince McMahon shaking up Universal Title picture, Bobby Lashley winning the IC Title, Nikki Cross makes her in-ring debut, Heavy Machinery makes a cameo, Paul Heyman interviewed on “A Moment of Bliss,” and more.

