VIP AUDIO 1/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Seth’s knee and possible WrestleMania ramifications, Okada leaving New Japan and possible WWE scenarios, TNA Hard to Kill PPV review, Hook-Joe, Bucks personas, TV reviews, UFC (149 min.)

January 18, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • The possible ramifications of the Seth Rollins knee injury
  • Instant reaction to breaking news of Okada leaving New Japan and whether WWE or AEW would be a better fit
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including latest Royal Rumble hype
  • Rundown of the latest NXT episode
  • A walk through TNA’s Hard to Kill
  • Thoughts on Nic Nemeth (f/k/a Dolph Ziggler) in TNA
  • A walk through New Japan’s Battle in the Valley
  • Reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite including the Samoa Joe vs. Hook match and the new Young Bucks persona
  • A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of this weekend’s event

