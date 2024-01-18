VIP AUDIO 1/18 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Seth’s knee and possible WrestleMania ramifications, Okada leaving New Japan and possible WWE scenarios, TNA Hard to Kill PPV review, Hook-Joe, Bucks personas, TV reviews, UFC (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week's episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

The possible ramifications of the Seth Rollins knee injury

Instant reaction to breaking news of Okada leaving New Japan and whether WWE or AEW would be a better fit

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including latest Royal Rumble hype

Rundown of the latest NXT episode

A walk through TNA’s Hard to Kill

Thoughts on Nic Nemeth (f/k/a Dolph Ziggler) in TNA

A walk through New Japan’s Battle in the Valley

Reviews of AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, and AEW Dynamite including the Samoa Joe vs. Hook match and the new Young Bucks persona

A review of UFC Fight Night and a preview of this weekend’s event

