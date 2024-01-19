FREE PODCAST 1/19 – WKPWP Flagship with Keller & Martin from 5 Yrs Ago: (1-17-2019) Reaction to hotel skit with Jimmy-Mandy-Naomi, Balor taking Braun’s place, NXT, Impact, Takeover, Nigel special, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-17-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Todd Martin, a PWTorch VIP Analyst from “The Fix” weekly podcast. They discuss the top talking points from Raw and Smackdown including the Jimmy Uso-Mandy Rose-Naomi hotel room segment, Finn Balor replacing Braun Strowman against Brock Lesnar and whether Balor fans should be hopeful for a win, John Cena’s endorsement of Balor, Ronda Rousey-Nikki Bella, and much more. Also, thoughts on the Nigel special on WWE Network, a review of NXT UK Takeover, NXT TV, and Impact’s debut on Pursuit, plus a preview of UFC’s event this weekend.

