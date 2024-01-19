WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, January 19, 2024
Where: Atlanta, Ga. at State Farm Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,571 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 11,762.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Contract signing for Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, A.J. Styles, and L.A. Knight
- The Viper vs. Solo Sikoa
- Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
- The LWO (Carlito & Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) vs. Santos Escobar & Angel & Humberto – Six-Man Tag Team Match
- Tyler Bate & Butch vs. Pretty Deadly – Smackdown Rematch
- Logan Paul to appear on The Kevin Owens Show
