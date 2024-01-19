VIP AUDIO 1/19 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Arias look back at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 8. Okada vs. Naito, Tanahashi vs. Nakamura, Shibata vs. Goto, Devitt vs. Ibushi, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor Marcus Arias makes his debut on the show to look back at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 8 from 2014. They open discussing the news of Kazuchika Okada leaving New Japan and speculate on his likely destination. Cases are made for WWE and AEW. They tie it into Wrestle Kingdom 8, where Okada was in the early stage of being on top in the promotion. In addition, they talk about the infamous fan vote that saw Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship get voted as the main event over Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. This is “where it all began” for Naito, and they discuss the journey that finally saw him get his moment at this year’s Wrestle Kingdom. The rest of the card is reviewed, which includes Katsuyori Shibata vs. Hirooki Goto and Prince Devitt vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. These were Devitt’s final days in New Japan before leaving to become Finn Balor in WWE, as well as Kota’s final days in the junior division.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO