VIP AUDIO 1/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-19-2006) – Caldwell Audio Show: Should WWE stay the course with Cena, what’s next for Triple H, TNA with Sting and Samoa Joe on top, Vince as centerpiece of Raw (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 19, 2006 episode of The James Caldwell Audio Show. He covers these topics:

WWE’s new drug and wellness policy, the timing of the policy including WWE’s vague language for when it will be implemented.

WWE and TNA overbooking recent shows.

How WWE could have better explained Kurt Angle’s switch to Smackdown.

TNA’s problems with non-clean finishes.

Why TNA is selling the wrestlers short with tricky booking

Impact ratings, upcoming storylines on Impact (spoiler alert), and how TNA could have booked the February PPV to help Sting out, problems with TNA’s first house show, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO