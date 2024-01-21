FREE PODCAST 1/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Frank Peteani joins Greg to preview WWE Royal Rumble, plus thoughts on Seth Rollins’ injury, Sasha Banks’s future, more (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Frank Peteani to preview the WWE Royal Rumble event. They take phone calls and emails on Seth Rollins’s injury, Sasha Banks’s future, Rock’s role at Wrestlemania, and much more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.