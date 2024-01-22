Seth Rollins updates his knee injury, says doctors estimate he’ll miss 3-4 months after having surgery, addresses WrestleMania

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins intends to wrestle at WrestleMania in 11 weeks despite a knee injury suffered in last week’s main event against Jinder Mahal. Live on WWE Raw tonight from New Orleans, La., Rollins opened the show with tears in his eyes. He said it had been an emotional seven days.

He said during last week’s match, he hit a moonsault and he felt his knee bend in in a way it’s not supposed to. He said he finished the match and won. He said he went to the back and sat down. He said it really sunk in at that point that he might be out for a long time.

Rollins said they had to get an MRI and wait for the results. He said the results weren’t great. He said he has a grade 2 tear of his MCL and a partially torn medial meniscus. He said with surgery, doctors are telling him he’ll miss three to four months. He said if it was up to him, he’d be stomping people’s heads into the mat, but unfortunately it’s not up to him. “We don’t really know what the future holds,” he said. “So we’re taking it day by day, week by week.”

After being interrupted by Gunther and having a verbal exchange with him, Seth said he hadn’t finishes talking. He said he doesn’t give a damn what the doctors tell him. He said he’ll work as hard as possible to rehab. He said he will keep his promise and he will take that title into WrestleMania. He said he’ll do everything in his power to walk out of WrestleMania as the World Hvt. Champion.

Rollins beat Logan Paul at last year’s WrestleMania. He had talked about the pride he would feel defending a World Title at WrestleMania. His odds-on-favorite opponent for WrestleMania has been C.M. Punk, although Drew McIntyre and, now, Gunther have been in the mix as possibilities hyped on WWE TV.

