WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, January 22, 2024

Where: New Orleans, La. at Smoothie King Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,537 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,926.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes will meet face to face

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

The Mix vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins will address his future

