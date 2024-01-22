WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, January 22, 2024
Where: New Orleans, La. at Smoothie King Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,537 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,926.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes will meet face to face
- Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
- Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla
- Chad Gable vs. Ivar
- The Mix vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Seth Rollins will address his future
