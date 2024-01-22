News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (1/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 22, 2024

When: Monday, January 22, 2024

Where: New Orleans, La. at Smoothie King Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,537 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,926.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes will meet face to face
  • Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
  • Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla
  • Chad Gable vs. Ivar
  • The Mix vs. Dominik Mysterio
  • Seth Rollins will address his future

