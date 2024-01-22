VIP AUDIO 1/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody finishing his story, Nic Nemeth transitions from Ziggler effectively in TNA, AEW rankings returning, Fox and NBC promote WWE during NFL games, Fight Forever and WWE 2K24 (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Cody finishing his story
- Nic Nemeth transitions from Dolph Ziggler effectively in TNA
- AEW rankings returning
- Fox and NBC promote WWE during NFL games
- WWE 2K24 and AEW Fight Forever
- And more
