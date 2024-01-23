Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appointed to TKO board of directors

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been appointed to the TKO board of directors.

WWE announced today that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, would be joining the TKO board of directors, and has acquired full ownership rights to “The Rock” name.

TKO issued a press release commenting on Johnson’s appointment to the board of directors:

Johnson, one of the most decorated WWE Superstars in company history and the most followed American man globally on social media platforms, brings decades of experience in live entertainment and sports to the Board. Through his expansive business portfolio, which includes Seven Bucks Productions, Teremana Tequila, ZOA Energy, Project Rock, and the recently combined spring football league, the United Football League (UFL), Johnson has significant experience identifying and cultivating revenue generating media rights, live events, sponsorship, licensing, and social media opportunities. The appointment of Johnson reflects TKO’s commitment to delivering long-term value and strong performance for shareholders through strategic growth initiatives across both UFC and WWE.

Vince McMahon, Executive Chairman of the Board, TKO, issued the following statement in the press release:: “Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock,” said McMahon. “We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights.”