WWE Raw moving to Netflix in 10 year, $5 billion dollar pact

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE Raw is moving from The USA Network to Netflix as part of a 10 year deal worth $5 billion dollars.
Since its creation, Raw has been a purely cable property. Starting in 2025, that will change, as WWE has announced a 10 year, $5 billion dollar rights deal with Netflix to air “WWE Raw”.
From the press release:
“Beginning in January 2025, Netflix will be the exclusive new home of Raw in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Latin America, among other territories, with additional countries and regions to be added over time. Likewise, as part of the agreement, Netflix will also become the home for all WWE shows and specials outside the U.S. as available, inclusive of Raw and WWE’s other weekly shows – SmackDown and NXT – as well as the company’s Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble. WWE’s award-winning documentaries, original series and forthcoming projects will also be available on Netflix internationally beginning in 2025.”
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.