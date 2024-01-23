WWE Raw moving to Netflix in 10 year, $5 billion dollar pact

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Raw is moving from The USA Network to Netflix as part of a 10 year deal worth $5 billion dollars.

Since its creation, Raw has been a purely cable property. Starting in 2025, that will change, as WWE has announced a 10 year, $5 billion dollar rights deal with Netflix to air “WWE Raw”.

From the press release: