VIP AUDIO 1/22 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody says he’s real CM Punk, Punk says he’s the real American Dream, plus Seth updates his injury, Drew vs. Priest, Becky-Nia exchange, serious New Day, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including details on Seth Rollins updating his knee injury and WrestleMania status, a face-to-face segment where Cody Rhodes said he’s the real CM Punk after Punk said he’s the real American Dream, plus Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest, Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio, a Becky-Nia exchange, serious New Day, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO