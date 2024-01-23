FREE PODCAST 1/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Seth updates his injury, Punk and Cody go face-to-face for nearly 20 minutes, Drew vs. Priest, Gunther, Rumble talk, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw. They begin with their praise for the lengthy Cody Rhodes-C.M. Punk segment. They they cover the Seth Rollins injury update and confrontation with Gunther. They discuss with callers and emailers various other topics including Royal Rumble and WrestleMania scenarios, Brock Lesnar’s possible role, Nia Jax’s effectiveness, and much more. At the end, Darrin shares notes on attending AEW Collision last Saturday and his reaction to the newly rebranded and reinvigorated TNA including the arrival of Nic Nemeth.

