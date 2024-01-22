News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (1-23-2014) Royal Rumble 2014 Predictions Show, Batista and Bryan favorites to win, Rumble impact on WrestleMania, plus Sting, Hogan, Jarrett talk (131 min.)

January 22, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (1-23-2014) to PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell hosting a Prediction Edition on the Royal Rumble with live callers. PWTorch columnist Sean Radican calls in mid-way through to add to the discussion. Other topics covered with callers pertain to Sting, Jeff Jarrett, Hulk Hogan, and more.

