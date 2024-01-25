McMahon and TKO both issue statements regarding lurid allegations by former WWE employee of sex trafficking

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon, issued a statement to Deadline through a spokesman that characterized the lawsuit filed against him today alleging sex trafficking of a former female employee (2019-2022), Janel Grant, as “replete with lies.” The full statement follows:

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself.”

TKO, the parent entity of both WWE and UFC formed after Endeavor Group purchased WWE last year, issued this statement regarding the lawsuit filed against McMahon, TKO’s current Executive Chairman:

“Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE. While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

The Deadline article characterizes the allegations in the lawsuit as “an explicit and disturbing filing … full of alleged vile behavior and violence on the part of the already much-accused McMahon and others at WWE.” It described the allegations in the lawsuit as follows:

“According to the lawsuit, that relationship soon turned overtly vehemently sexual as a clear condition of her employment and soon after that turned vicious and ugly — very ugly.”

The Deadline article notes that Netflix just signed a ten-year $5 billion deal with WWE earlier this week. Netflix is now associated with a company whose Executive Chairman is alleged to have participated in this scene, as included in the Deadline article (Warning: This is lurid and explicit):

“Early in the encounter, McMahon immediately directed Ms. Grant to lay down on her back in a supplicating position,” the lawsuit states, “While straddling over her, McMahon defecated on Ms. Grant’s head. McMahon left to shower off, but he instructed Ms. Grant to remain in place, with excrement in her hair, and to continue performing for his friend. While Ms. Grant requested protection, none was offered. McMahon and Physical Therapist actively continued with the threesome and directed Ms. Grant’s sexual performance for around an hour and a half while she was left covered in feces.”

The ramifications go beyond upsetting current partners such as Netflix and the future of McMahon as TKO Executive Chairman. Longtime top WWE star Brock Lesnar is referred to in the lawsuit, according to the Wall Street Journal report. The lawsuit doesn’t name Lesnar specifically, but refers to “a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract (and ultimately did sign that contract).” The Wall Street Journal article indicated it was Lesnar, according to their sources

The lawsuit alleges that he accepted an invitation from McMahon to ask for and receive specific sexual content from Grant. The lawsuit states regarding “a WWE Superstar” the following:

In December 2021, McMahon gave Ms. Grant’s personal cell phone number to WWE Superstar and promised “she’ll do anything” requested of her. In the days that followed, WWE Superstar revealed a fetish to Ms. Grant and tested McMahon’s promise that Ms. Grant would “do anything” with a request that she send a video of herself urinating. Unable to recognize herself, Ms. Grant went numb and obeyed. WWE Superstar informed Ms. Grant if she had not complied with the request, WWE Superstar would have lost any interest in her and then called her a “bitch.” That same month, WWE Superstar expressed to Ms. Grant his desire to “set a play date” and have a sexual encounter. However, a snowstorm changed WWE Superstar’s travel plans and Ms. Grant ultimately used the weather and COVID-19 as an excuse to back out.

If there were plans for Lesnar to return to WWE TV as soon as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event, the allegations made against him in this lawsuit could lead to a change in plans. Lesnar is not being sued and isn’t accused of illegal conduct in the lawsuit.