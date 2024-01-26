News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/25 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Final Rumble hype, Bryan, Vince, Becky, Mandy, Orton, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (136 min.)

January 26, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (1-23-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast host Travis Bryant to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from Wichita, and then later answering Mailbag questions. Topics covered: Final Royal Rumble hype, Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton’s return, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade, Becky Lynch-Asuka-Charlotte Flair, Vince McMahon, A.J. Styles and Daniel Bryan, and more.

