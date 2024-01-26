WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, January 26, 2024
Where: Miami, Fla. at Kaseya Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,751 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 9,173.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- L.A. Knight vs. Solo Sikoa
- Carlito vs. Santos Escobar
- Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. The Kabuki Warriors – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
- Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits go face to face with The Final Testament
- Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory
