WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024

Where: Miami, Fla. at Kaseya Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 8,751 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 9,173.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

L.A. Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. The Kabuki Warriors – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits go face to face with The Final Testament

Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory

