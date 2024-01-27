LECLAIR’S WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of men’s and women’s Rumble matches, Universal title, KO vs. Paul

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2024 REPORT

JANUARY 27, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, FL AT TROPICANA FIELD

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves & Pat McAfee

-The show opened cold on a drone shot high above the air in St. Petersburg, overlooking Tropicana Field below. Inside, Michael Cole narrated a brief montage of wrestlers arriving at the venue earlier in the day – a strong departure from other premium live event introductions.

-A slow fade gave way to a cold open narrated by Hulk Hogan.

-The camera opened to a close-up shot of the WrestleMania XL sign hanging high above Tropicana Field. Michael Cole welcomed the audience, saying there were over 40,000 in attendance. He talked over more wrestler arrivals – namely Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. He noted that Punk left the company ten years ago after Royal Rumble, and returns tonight for his first televised match since then. Cole introduced his partner, Corey Graves.

-Pat McAfee’s music hit and he jogged to the ring. Cole said he knew about McAfee’s appearance this time. Graves was upset. Pat shoved him back into his chair and gave Cole a hug before putting on a headset and pulling up a chair. Cole tossed to Samantha Irvin, waiting in the ring. She introduced the women’s Royal Rumble match.

-Samantha Irvin went over the rules. She introduced entrant #1, Natalya. She slapped hands with fans on both sides of the aisle on her way to the ring. Cole noted that it’s her seventh appearance and said four people have won from the #1 spot, including Rhea Ripley last year. Graves said it could be a big night for Natalya and the Hart Dynasty.

Naomi was revealed as entrant #2. Her music played for quite a while before Cole acknowledged the surprise. She received a strong reaction from the crowd. He called her a former TNA Knockouts Champion by name.

(1) Women’s Royal Rumble match

Natalya (#1) and Naomi (#2) shook hands and locked up. Natalya briefly got the better of the returning Naomi, but Naomi quickly regained ground and took Nattie down with a ‘rana. Both women collided center ring with double cross-bodies just as Bayley entered at #3. She slid in the ring to a brief, loud “Bayley” chant. Naomi quickly took her to the corner and hit her with a modified Rear-View. She hit Natalya with the same move, then tied her up in the ropes. She and Nattie jockeyed for position. Bayley joined in, working with Natalya to try to take Naomi out. The action quickly spilled back to the center of the ring.

Candice LeRae (#4) was out next. She threw hands with Bayley, then slid over the back of Natalya. Candice caught her with some quick kicks to the head. She stepped over Nattie’s back and into the waiting arms of Bayley, giving her a Codebreaker onto the back of Natalya. LeRae followed up with a headscissor and kick to Naomi. Bayley dropped LeRae and challenged her to fight back. Naomi paired off with Nattie while Bayley worked over Candice in the opposite corner. Jordynne Grace (#5) surprised the crowd. She wore her TNA Knockouts title to the ring. “TNA’s got an absolute weapon!” McAfee exclaimed.

Grace took down LeRae, Bayley, and Nattie with ease. She stood in the center of the ring with rival Naomi. They shared a smile and hug, but Grace quickly attacked. She tossed Naomi through the middle rope. Meanwhile, Bayley dumped Nattie over the top, but she hung on. Jordynne drove her boots into Nattie’s side, trying to take her out, Indi Hartwell entered at #6. The match ticked toward 8:00. Hartwell gave several women clotheslines. She delivered a Spinebuster to Bayley, then helped LeRae splash the Damage CTRL “leader.” Ini and Candace worked Bayley into the corner. Grace tossed LeRae to the apron and tried to eliminate her, but Candice held on. The clock ran down again. Asuka (#7) was next out. She kissed her Women’s Tag Team title and leapt to the top rope, delivering missile dropkicks to Hartwell and Natalya.

Bayley began barking orders at Asuka. The stable-mates worked together to drop Indi. They set her up for a double Suplex, but Hartwell blocked it. Asuka managed to toss her to the apron. She delivered a stiff kick, but Hartwell hung on. Indi tried to pull Asuka out. Bayley made the save. Asuka teetered on the edge, but Bayley pulled her to safety. She kicked Hartwell in the back and Indi dropped to the floor, marking the first elimination well past 10:00. Ivy Nile entered next at #8.

Ivy Nile exploded into the ring with a flurry of offense on Bayley and Asuka. She and Naomi struggled mightily through a tilt-a-whirl back-breaker dead-lift. Jordynne Grace and Candice LeRae continued to trade elimination attempts. Asuka and Naomi paired off in the corner. Bayley talked some trash in the middle, then invited Michael Cole to get in the ring. Katana Chance (#9) entered next. Graves said her balance is other-worldly and that could help her tremendously in this match. Chance dropped Asuka with a basement dropkick. She attempted a Wheelbarrow slide on Grace, but Jordynne gave her a tossing Suplex. Grace and Ivy Nile lifted LeRae and Chance in tandem and delivered stereo stalling Suplexes before turning their attention to each other.

Bianca Belair (#10) headed to the ring to a big reaction. She leapt over the top rope, nearly tripping, then dropped Bayley. She jumped to Grace and took her down. Bayley and Asuka ate a double Blockbuster from the EST. Belair kipped up and knocked the Damage CTRL duo toward the ropes, but they caught themselves. Bianca worked Chance and LeRae into the corner, then took them both down. She added Bayley to the mix and gave a springboard Moonsault to all three. Kairi Sane entered at #11.

Nearly 19:00 into the match, only Indi Hartwell had been eliminated. Bayley, Asuka and Kairi Sane worked together to dump Candice LeRae over the top and eliminate her. Shortly after, Tegan Nox entered at #12. Nox went for Asuka first, then Ivy Nile. She gave Bayley a spinning back elbow, then broke up a stalemate between Naomi and Natalya in the corner. Tegan tossed her body at a downed Bayley in the corner, then delivered a rolling Senton off the top as she stood. Jordynne Grace re-emerged and scooped Nox into the air for a Powerbomb over the top, but Natalya stopped it. Nattie gave Tegan a hug, then tried to toss her out. Tegan spun her around and tossed her instead. Nattie was shocked. Bayley immediately ran up behind Nox and dumped her, too. Nox and Nattie sat in shock at ringside.

Kayden Carter (#13) entered. She dropped Asuka and delivered a running boot to her face. Katana and Chance worked together to try to dump Asuka over the top. Kairi Sane ran in to make the save, but Carter backdropped her over the top rope. Sane held on to the bottom rope and folded her legs just high enough to keep her toes from scraping the floor. She tried to pull herself back in, but wound up tumbling to the floor. Asuka got knocked out by Chance and Carter at the same time. Cole said that only Bayley remained for Damage CTRL. “I thought you had a plan!” Bayley yelled at her cohorts.

The counted down to Chelsea Green at #14. Cole noted that she was eliminated almost immediately last year. Belair immediately tried to toss her. Green held on. Bianca tried a second time, but Chelsea caught herself again. Green got herself back in the ring and caught Belair with a kick. Bianca turned her attention to Jordynne Grace. The two traded shots, then fought out onto the apron. Belair got Grace up in the air and gave her a K.O.D. on the apron. Grace tumbled to the floor, eliminated. Piper Niven entered at #15, marking the half-way point at 25:45.

Just as Niven got to ringside, Green was thrown over the top. Piper caught her in her arms, teased dropping her, then safely deposited her on the steps to re-enter. Niven dropped Chance and Carter, stacked them, and splashed them. Chance screamed out in pain. She quickly rolled under the bottom rope to the outside. Belair, Nile, and Carter worked together to down Niven in the corner. They tried to hoist her over the ropes, but were unsuccessful. Xia Li entered at #16. She slid into the ring and dropped everyone in sight with swift kicks. She gave Carter a capture Suplex. Chelsea Green hooked her up for the Un-Pretty-Her, but Li countered and hoisted Green onto her shoulders for a spinning throw. In the corner, Naomi was joined by a number of wrestlers in trying to eliminate Belair. She slid back inside the ring to safety after a brief struggle.

Zelina Vega entered at #17. She was attacked on the apron, but bought off her foes and climbed to the top rope. She hit Carter with a Meteora, then caught the returning Chance with a knee. Piper missed a forearm to Vega. Zelina leapt off the middle rope onto her, but Niven caught her in Powerslam position. Vega countered it with a tornado DDT. Maxxine Dupri (#18) entered for her first Royal Rumble just before 32:00. She caught Bayley in a headscissor and gave her a spin. Dupri posed for the crowd, then threw some punches at Niven. Piper dropped her and stomped her, but Dupri held onto the leg. Zelina Vega climbed Niven, looking for Code Red. Belair gave Niven a kick, allowing Vega to complete the move.

Belair and Vega worked together to try to toss Piper. Several others joined in, but Chelsea Green broke up the group and pulled Niven to safety. Niven tossed Kayden Carter out. Nia Jax (#19) was out next. Cole called her his favorite to win. The middle of the ring cleared for Jax. The crowd booed her heavily. She tossed Ivy Nile across the ring. Xia Li attacked her frist. Jax tossed to the apron and gave her a headbutt, eliminating her with ease. She dumped Ivy Nile over the top next, slamming her head off the ring post. Nile crashed to the floor, eliminated.

Nia Jax crushed Chelsea Green in the corner. Niven tried to give Jax a Suplex, but Nia blocked it and drove Niven’s body into Green. Chelsea was crushed repeatedly against the weight of both Niven and Jax. Belair and Bayley tried to work Jax into the corner. She took both down. She and Niven came charging toward center at the same time. They squashed Chelsea Green between them. Jax tried to give Niven a bodyslam, but dropped her awkwardly on top of Green. The crowd booed. Shotzi (#20) entered the fray.

Naomi gave Jax a dropkick, dropping her to the mat. Shotzi flew in from the top, diving onto Nia. Maxxine delivered a reverse worm and splash onto Jax. Every other woman in the match teamed up to try to jump Nia. She fought them all ff. Bayley backdropped Maxxine Dupri over the top and to the floor. On the opposite side of the ring, Jax dumped Xia Li, Piper Niven, and Chelsea Green over the top and to the floor. She hoisted Katana Chance high above her head and tossed her onto the crowd waiting on the floor.

With the field dwindling, Becky Lynch entered at #21. She immediately went for Nia Jax, delivering a missile dropkick off the middle rope. Lynch gave Zelina a reverse DDT and Shotzi a DDT. Chelsea Green re-entered, having apparently gone through the middle rope earlier. Becky Lynch tossed her quickly anyway. Alba Fyre (#22) entered the match. She gave Bayley a quick Superkick, then tried to toss her out. Bayley hung onto the bottom rope. Fyre gave Belair a tornado DDT. She hooked both Vega and Shotzi for a move that fell apart during delivery. Fyre and Lynch fought against the ropes. Jax dropped Fyre with a clothesline, then tossed her to the apron. Nia turned her attention back to Becky. They fought in the corner. The clock counted down again.

Shayna Baszler was entrant #23. The submission specialist worked Fyre into a lifting wrist-lock. She dropped her, then gave Shotzi a quick Gutwrench. She followed it up with a spin kick. Baszler kicked Jax. She went to work on Alba Fyre against the ropes. Shotzi caught Lynch with a cross-body off the middle rope. Valhalla (#24) was next. Michael Cole was ecstatic that she was wearing antlers. Halfway to the ring, Valhalla was interrupted by R-Truth’s music. He rushed past Valhalla and entered the ring. “Where are the guys?!” Truth exclaimed. Jax tossed him out immediately. Adam Pearce ran to ringside. He explained to Truth that it’s the women’s Royal Rumble. He told Valhalla to get in the ring. She did, and Jax immediately tossed her out. Cole said she tied Chelsea Green for least amount of time ever in a Royal Rumble match at 5 seconds.

Michin (#25) rushed to the ring. She hooked Bayley and Baszler for a tandem reverse DDT and Uranagi. Michin gave Alba Fyre a springboard tornado DDT off the middle rope. Fyre spilled to the apron. Naomi went to work, attempting to eliminate her. She pulled Fyre’s head between her legs and drove it into the mat in a modified Pedigree. Fyre tumbled to the floor, eliminated. As Bayley argued with Michael Cole again, Zoey Stark entered at #26. She dropped Shotzi with a clothesline and gave Michin a missile dropkick. Vega set Stark up for a Code Red, but Shayna pulled her into the clutch. She tried to dump Zelina over the top, but Vega held on and broke the hold. She pulled Baszler to the apron with her. Vega leapt up for a ‘rana on the apron, but Baszler held onto the ropes. Stark delivered a leaping kick to Vega, sending her crashing into Fyre’s arms on the floor and eliminating her.

Roxanne Perez (#27) joined the match. She and Baszler battled in the corner as the match hit 51:30. Perez dropped Stark with a headscissor takeover. Bayley tried to toss her out, but Perez skinned the cat and took Bayley down. She delivered a dropkick to Jax’s knee. Nia stumbled to the corner, but then caught Perez with a Uranagi. Baszler charged at Jax, but Nia lifted her into a Powerbomb and tossed her out. Michin was next. Nia tossed her with ease. She grabbed Shotzi and Powerbombed her over the top rope onto the already eliminated Baszler and Michin. Cole remarked that Jax was responsible for 8 eliminations.

The camera pulled back and toward the entrance as the clock counted down again. #28 was none other than Jade Cargill. The crowd exploded. Cargill entered the ring and stood face-to-face with Nia Jax. Nia get her a few punches. Cargill shruggled them off, then lifted Jax over one shoulder. She flexed while doing it. Cargill kicked Nia toward the ropes, then dumped her clean over. The reaction was tremendous. Jax looked shocked. Becky Lynch stepped into frame, pointed at Nia and laughed. Bayley tried to dump Cargill from behind. She blocked the attempt with ease, then came to blows with Becky.

Tiffany Stratton (#29) was next. She climbed to the top rope and delivered a Swanton onto a congregation of women waiting for her in the center of the ring. She planted Lynch, then gave Perez an Alabama Slam. Stratton hit a handspring back elbow to Lynch in the corner, then followed up with double knees to the face. Tiffany dumped Becky to the apron. Bayley joined the fray, trying to topple both.

The returning Liv Morgan entered was the final entrant (#30.) She walked to the ring slowly. She hit Codebreakers on Stark and Bayley as soon as she entered the ring, then followed up by taking down Tiffany Stratton. She caught Bayley with Oblivion, then dumped Stark to the apron. Zoey tried to leap back in the ring, but Morgan caught her with a big right hand. Stark launched to the floor, eliminated.

Stratton back-dropped Perez over the top rope. Roxanne held on, but Stratton gave her hand a kick. Perez fell to the floor. They showed quick cut-ins of both Io Sky and Rhea Ripley watching from separate monitors backstage. In the ring, the match ticked past 60:00. Cargill and Belair delivered tandem military press slams, then came face-to-face. The crowd buzzed with anticipation. Stratton and Bayley attacked both women to cut off the face off. Jade went to work on Naomi. She gave her a scoop slam. Lynch tried to give Cargill a Man-Handle Slam, but Cargill blocked it and hoisted Becky onto the top turnbuckle. She gave her a quick punch. Becky spilled to the apron, nearly falling to the floor. Just as she tried to return to her feet, Cargill hoisted Naomi up and spun her legs into Lynch. Lynch fell to the floor. The crowd gasped in shock. Jade tossed Naomi out right behind her.

Bianca Belair and Tiffany Stratton struggled against the ropes, teetering. Bayley slid behind them and dumped them both. The match reset with a final three – Bayley, Jade Cargill, and Liv Morgan. The three engaged in a stare-down as the match approached 64:00. Cargill threw hands first. Bayley tried to toss Morgan, but she held on. Cargill got hung up in the ropes. Morgan tried to deliver Oblivion, but Jade blocked it. Bayley jumped onto the backs of both women, but toppled to the apron. Bayley and Morgan worked together, trying to toss Cargill. The gave her kicks on the apron. Morgan backed up and got a running start. She delivered Oblivion off the middle rope. Cargill tumbled to the floor. Bayley immediately delivered a sliding dropkick to Morgan, sending her to the floor, too.

WINNER: Bayley in 64:58

The final few women in the match sat around at ringside in shock and disappointment. Fireworks exploded from around the WrestleMania sign as Bayley looked on, emotional. Lynch was shown up close at ringside, exhausted and upset. Cargill was seated against the barricade, looking on.

-L.A. Knight was shown taping up backstage. Michael Cole said the Fatal 4-Way match for the Undisputed Universal title was up next. He tossed to a video package for Premium Plus subscribers.

Randy Orton made his slow, plodding entrance to a big reaction. McAfee couldn’t stop gushing about his physique. A.J. Styles was out second. He switched back to actual wrestling tights and kick pads. L.A. Knight marched to the ring to a strong reaction while McAfee touted a certain meat stick snack. Roman Reigns was last out, flanked by Paul Heyman. Cole talked up his 1,245 reign as champion. “Lot of ones to the sky in gorgeous St. Pete!” Pat said. Michael Cole went through a list of match types Reigns has defended in, concluding with the fact that he’s never put his title on the line in a Fatal 4-Way. Graves said in the discussion of wrestling’s Mt. Rushmore, Roman Reigns is his own Mt. Rushmore. Samantha Irvin delivered championship match introductions.

(2) ROMAN REIGNS (c, w/ Paul Heyman) vs. RANDY ORTON vs. A.J. STYLES vs. L.A. KNIGHT – Fatal 4-Way WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match

Roman Reigns stood alone in the southwest corner of the ring while A.J. Styles, Randy Orton, and L.A. Knight argued amongst themselves briefly. He smiled and watched them trash talk. Suddenly, focus shifted to his corner. The three challengers approached the champion and attacked. The downed him in the corner and hit him with a bunch of stomps. A.J. Styles broke up the truce quickly. He took L.A. Knight to the opposing corner and delivered a series of blows. Randy Orton and Roman Reigns spilled to the outside.

Orton slammed Reigns’ head against the ring steps. Inside, Knight tossed Styles to the floor. He leapt to the floor and slammed A.J.’s head off the announcers desk repeatedly. McAfee let out a loud “yeah!” with the crowd with every hit. Orton and Reigns joined the fray. Randy gave the champion a release back drop onto the table, but it didn’t break. Knight gave the same move to Styles. Orton tried to complete the chain by giving the move to Knight, but he flipped over Randy’s back. Knight drove Orton’s head into the table, crowding chanting “yeah!’ happily. Orton slid free of the last slam and finally delivered the back drop.

The 14-time World Champion turned his attention to the Head of the Table. He tossed him into the ring steps, then back in the ring. Orton stomped on Reigns’ extremities with precision. Reigns rolled to the outside. A.J. Styles returned to the ring. He traded punches with Orton, but quickly got caught by the snap Powerslam. L.A. Knight whipped Orton to the corner and grounded him. He hit a quick running hip check, then knocked Styles to the floor. Reigns snapped back into control with a quick uppercut to Knight. He covered for a two count just before 6:00.

Reigns delivered deliberate strikes to the head of L.A. Knight. The crowd began to boo. He waved a finger at them, then booted a returning Styles back to the floor. Roman cornered Knight and hit him relentlessly with short-arm clotheslines. Knight stumbled out of the corner and ate a leaping lariat from the champion. Knight struggled to his feet. Reigns dropped him with a headbutt. Styles entered the ring and delivered a chop block to the back of Roman’s knee. He kicked him and whipped him toward the ropes. Reigns telegraphed it and dropped Styles with a big back body drop. Reigns looked around at the crowd with disgust. He cocked his fist. L.A. Knight ducked a Superman Punch and began peppering the champion with quick rights. Reigns countered an Irish Whip, but Knight hit a clothesline and DDT.

Randy returned to the ring and ate a Powerslam from L.A. Knight for a cover and two count at 9:30. A.J. climbed to the top turnbuckle, but was thwarted by Knight. L.A. hooked A.J. on the top turnbuckle. Orton came in with a club to the back. He whipped Knight to the opposing corner. Knight exploded out of ith with a Bulldog. He ran back to Styles, hopped onto the top turnbuckle and gave A.J. a Superplex. Knight backed into a groggy champion. He immediately hit Reigns with Blunt Force Trauma. Knight covered, but Styles leapt on top of the cover almost immediately.

Styles and Reigns struggled to their feet. A.J. caught Reigns with a Pale Kick, then set up for a Styles Clash. He hit it. Styles rolled Reigns over for a near fall, broken up just in time by Knight at 12:00. The camera pulled back to a wide drone shot of Tropicana Field as Cole reset the scene. Back in the ring, Orton flung Knight to the apron and delivered his signature draping DDT. Randy adjusted his shoulder and posed for the crowd. He pounded the mat, calling for an RKO but clearly favoring his shoulder. Orton sensed a body behind him. It was Styles, setting up for a Styles Clash. A.J. leapt onto the top rope, but Orton ripped him off with a RKO. He delivered one to L.A. Knight. Roman Reigns exploded onto the screen, looking for a Spear. Orton picked him out of the air with an RKO. Randy hooked the leg, but Solo Sikoa dragged the referee out of the ring at two.

Solo Sikoa leapt onto the apron and gave Randy Orton a Samoan Spike. He pulled L.A. Knight to his feet and gave him the spike, too. Sikoa dragged Knight on top of Orton. Reigns moved into place for a stacked cover. Solo then caught sight of A.J. Styles on the outside. A.J. propped himself against the timekeeper’s barrier. Solo charged, but Styles moved. Solo went crashing through the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area. The referee had crawled back in the ring. Reigns noticed his stacked opponents. Before he could make a cover, he turned around to find a flying A.J. Styles. Styles caught Reigns with a Phenomenal Forearm.Reigns fell onto the stacked pile. Styles covered them all. All three men kicked out at two.

A “this is awesome” chant broke out from the 40,000 strong. Styles headed outside and retrieved a steel chair. The match approached 17:30. Paul Heyman begged Styles for mercy for the champion. Styles drove the chair into Reigns’ stomach. He cracked it over Roman’s back repeatedly. A.J. did the same to Knight. Finally, he turned to Orton. He raised the chair over his head, but Randy poked him in the eye. Orton dumped Styles to the outside. He turned around and ate a Spear from Reigns. Orton wisely rolled to the floor. Knight gave Reigns a huge back drop, then a leaping elbow. He called for Reigns to stand. He set up for another BFT. Reigns pushed him toward the ropes. Knight inadvertently dumped Styles awkwardly. A.J. had been trying to leap in the ring. Reigns hit Knight with a Superman Punch, then immediately caught Styles with a Spear for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Roman Reigns in 19:29 to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

-Cody Rhodes was shown exiting his bus. Cole noted that he’s vying to become the third man to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles.

-Kevin Owens was shown marching down a hallway backstage. Cole tossed to a video package for the U.S. title match for Premium Plus subscribers.

(3) LOGAN PAUL (c) vs. KEVIN OWENS – WWE United States Championship match