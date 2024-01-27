WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS (1/27): Keller’s report on Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens, Men’s and Women’s Rumbles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

-A video aired narrated by Hulk Hogan speaking about the Tampa/St. Petersburg area and closed with, “Whatcha’ gonna do when the Royal Rumble runs wild on you.”

-Michael Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the impressive crowd. Cole said over 40,000 were in attendance. They showed Cody Rhodes earlier looking at the arena before fans arrived. Then they showed C.M. Punk arriving. Cole said ten years ago to the day, he walked out of WWE in controversial fashion and now he’s back. They went to Cole and Corey Graves at ringside. Pat McAfee ran to the ring, slapping hands. Graves was irked at the interruption.

(1) WOMEN’S ROYAL RUMBLE

Natalya came out first. Then Naomi came out. Cole exclaimed that Naomi was back. Graves said they already saw hell freeze over, so what could be next. Naomi looked choked up with emotion. Fans chanted, “Welcome back!” The bell rang 12 minutes into the hour. Bayley came out third. Then Candice LeRae. Out next was TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. The announcers acknowledged her as TNA Knockouts Champion and said she became champion by beating Naomi. She wore her belt to the ring. Indi Hartwell. Asuka came out next. Bayley looked dismayed. Cole said Bayley isn’t happy. Graves said she should be ecstatic she has an ally in the match.

ELIMINATION: Indi via Bayley in 11:00.

Ivy Nile entered next. Then Katana Chance. Cole said this type of match is made for her. Graves agreed and touted her agility. Belair then entered. Belair got in a series of offense moves and then Belair landed a moonsault on Bayley, Chance, and LeRae who were kind enough to shift a bit into perfect alignment for her). Kairi Sane came out next. Kairi went right after Belair. Asuka and Bayley tossed LeRae over the top rope to eliminate her.

ELIMINATION: LeRae via Asuka and Bayley

Tegan Nox came out next. Grace nearly powerbombed Nox over the top rope; Natalya made the save, but then tried to turn on Nox so nox eliminated Natalya. Bayley then eliminated Nox.

ELIMINATION: Natalya via Nox

ELIMINATION: Nox via Bayley

Kayden Carter entered next. Carter and Chance tried eo elimiante Asuka. Kairi charged and was backdropped over the top rope. Her feet hit the floor, but they pretended they didn’t. She hung on in a weird position, but then dropped.

ELIMINATION: Kairi

ELIMINATION: Asuka via Carter and Chance at 22:00.

Cole noted that all members of Damage CTRL were eliminated except Bayley.Belair nearly eliminated her immediately, but she landed on the apron. Cole said she already lasted longer than last year. Grace and Belair battled in the ring and then on the ring apron. Belair gave Grace a KOD on the ring apron to eliminate her. Graves said Grave represented her title well, but was no match for the KOD.

ELIMINATION: Grace via Belair.

Piper Niven came out next and she caught Green at ringside so save her. She pretended to drop her but caught her and brought her back to the ring. Niven stacked Carter and Chance and landed a senton on both. Xia Li came out next. Zelina Vega came out next. Maxxinne came out next. When Niven wound up to hit Maxxinne, Maxxinne just dropped down in a comedy spot. McAfree agreed that’d be his strategy. Belair and Zelina tried to dump Niven. Chance helped. They couldn’t do it. Niven then eliminated Carter.

ELIMINATION: Carter via Niven.

Nia Jax came out next, looking supremely confident. She eliminated Xia Li and Nile quickly.

ELIMINATION: Xia via Jax

ELIMINATION: Nile via Jax

Jax crushed Green in the corner. Niven tried to suplex Jax, but couldn’t She shoved Jax into Green in the corner, then Nien tried to awaken Green by shaking her. Belair and others teamed up on her. Jax shoved them off. Niven and Jax charged and crushed Green mid-ring. Cole said Niven should do her a favor and eliminate Green. Jax dropped Niven onto Green. Naomi landed a springboard roundkick to Jax who then fell onto Green. Cole said Green is a corpse.

Shotzi entered next in her tank. Niven landede a running crossbody on Jax. Naomi landed a legdrop. Shotzi then splashed her. Maxinne did a reverse Caterpillar. Everyone teamed up on Jax, but she shoved them all off. Jax let out a huge yell and pounded her chest. Cole said he and Graves said last night that Jax has never looked better. Bayley eliminated Maxxinee.

ELIMINATION: Maxxinne via Bayley.

Jax eliminated Niven quickly.

ELIMINATION: Niven via Jax.

Jax pressed Chance over her head and threw her onto Niven and Green to eliminate her. Green was just hanging out on the floor, apparently.

ELIMINATION: Chance via Jax.

Becky Lynch came out next to the biggest pop of the match. Lynch went right after Jax. Becky took Jax down, then turned to Bayley. Jax charged, but Becky moved and she splashed Bayley in the corner. Lynch eliminated Green.

ELIMINATION: Green via Becky.

Alba Fyre came out next. The clock showed that the longest stretches were Naomi over 42 minutes, Bayley over 40 minutes, and Belair over 27 minutes. Baszler came out next. Cole said she’s tied for most eliminations in one Rumble at 8. Baszler hip tossed Jax. Valhala entered next. Cole was so excited because she wore antlers. R-Truth then ran out past her. He entered the ring, looking confused. Jax threw him over the top rope. Adam Pearce came to ringside and explained to Truth that it’s the women’s Rumble. Jax then eliminated Valhala. Poor Cole.

ELIMINATION: Valhala via Jax.

Cole said Valhala was now tied with Green at lasting only five seconds. Michin entered next. Michin rallied early with a series of moves. Jax checked her hard to the mat. Noami eliminated Fyre

ELIMINATION: Fyre via Naomi.

Bayley yelled at Cole. Zoey Stark entered next. Cole said she could be the dark horse. Stark’s sidekick to Becky showed light. She went on a flurry. Baszler put Zelina in a Kirafuda Clutch. They battled on the ring apron seconds later. Zelina tried to head scissors Baszler, but Stark kicked her to the floor. She landed on Fyre.

ELIMINATION:Zelina via Stark.

Perez went on a flurry and eventually dropkicked Jax’s legs. Jax eliminated Baszler and then Michin. Then Shotzi.

ELIMINATION: Baszler via Jax

ELIMINATION: Michin via Jax.

ELIMINATION: Shotzi via Jax.

Jade Cargill came out. Cole touted her with a loud deep voice as one of the most sought after free agents in pro wrestling history. Jax waited center-ring for her. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” Jax lifted Cargill onto her shoulders. Jade escaped and then slammed Jax. Cargill kicked Jax and powered her over the top rope. It wasn’t pretty, but it happened.

ELIMINATION: Jax via Cargill.

As Cargill celebrated, Bayley tried to eliminate her. Cargill fended her off, then charged at Becky in the corner. Becky moved and Cargill went hard shoulder-first into the ringpost. Stratton came out next.

