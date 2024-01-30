FREE PODCAST 1/30 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: More Becky-Mania, Bryan’s new Hemp WWE Title belt, on-site correspondents, live callers, mailbag (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (1-30-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Solomon from the Solomonster Sounds Off podcast to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from Phoenix, and then later answering Mailbag questions followed by a second on-site correspondent segment. They discuss Becky Lynch-Charlotte, Daniel Bryan’s new Sustainable Hemp WWE Title belt, Shane McMahon and Miz celebrating their WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title victory, big Elimination Chamber news, and more.

