FREE PODCAST 1/30 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss McMahon lawsuit, in-person Rumble observations, Punk’s injury, Sting’s retirement match, Okada’s choice, Levesque, Netflix deal, more (136 min.)

January 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, host of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “Wrestling Night in America” and PWTorch Newsletter columnist. They discuss these topics:

  • Greg’s observations from attending the Rumble in person and comparing it to watching back the event on Peacock the next day including crowd reactions to C.M. Punk vs. Cody Rhodes
  • C.M. Punk’s injury ramifications and how it was handled on Raw, including Drew McIntyre’s heel promo
  • Is there actually any chance Cody chooses Seth Rollins instead of Roman Reigns?
  • Gunther shining lately in all facets
  • The WWE-Netflix deal and how it can reach a younger audience who don’t have cable.
  • What is AEW’s identity in 2024?
  • Could Samoa Joe be AEW World Champion for all or most of 2024? Should he be? How many compelling match-ups are there for him?
  • Thoughts on Sting’s retirement match and The Young Buck new characters?
  • Kazuchika Okada’s choice between AEW and WWE and the pros and cons of each option
  • WWE’s relationship with TNA
  • The Vince McMahon lawsuit, can fans ever enjoy looking back at Vince’s on-air character.
  • Could Stephanie McMahon present a new fresh safe public leader for WWE or is the McMahon name too damaged?
  • How badly did Paul Levesque mess up at the Rumble Q&A on Saturday night dealing with this scandal?
  • And more.

