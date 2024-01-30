FREE PODCAST 1/30 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss McMahon lawsuit, in-person Rumble observations, Punk’s injury, Sting’s retirement match, Okada’s choice, Levesque, Netflix deal, more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Greg’s observations from attending the Rumble in person and comparing it to watching back the event on Peacock the next day including crowd reactions to C.M. Punk vs. Cody Rhodes

C.M. Punk’s injury ramifications and how it was handled on Raw, including Drew McIntyre’s heel promo

Is there actually any chance Cody chooses Seth Rollins instead of Roman Reigns?

Gunther shining lately in all facets

The WWE-Netflix deal and how it can reach a younger audience who don’t have cable.

What is AEW’s identity in 2024?

Could Samoa Joe be AEW World Champion for all or most of 2024? Should he be? How many compelling match-ups are there for him?

Thoughts on Sting’s retirement match and The Young Buck new characters?

Kazuchika Okada’s choice between AEW and WWE and the pros and cons of each option

WWE’s relationship with TNA

The Vince McMahon lawsuit, can fans ever enjoy looking back at Vince’s on-air character.

Could Stephanie McMahon present a new fresh safe public leader for WWE or is the McMahon name too damaged?

How badly did Paul Levesque mess up at the Rumble Q&A on Saturday night dealing with this scandal?

