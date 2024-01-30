VIP AUDIO 1/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (1-28-2006): Lesnar’s WWE legal battles, Michaels seeking lighter schedule, Royal Rumble 2006 thoughts, suggestion for TNA, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the January 28, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:

Shawn Michaels’s desire to cut back his schedule after WrestleMania including a number of possible reasons

Analysis of the very latest in the Brock Lesnar-WWE legal squabble including statements made by both sides to the AP this week and why Lesnar’s situation is different from most non-complete clauses

A preview of the Royal Rumble and why this year’s is especially suspenseful

Analysis of the Armageddon PPV’s strong buyrate

A small thing TNA could do to try to lure a whole new group of TV viewers into actually sampling a PPV.

