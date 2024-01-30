News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/30 – Everything with Rich & Wade: More fallout from lawsuit against McMahon, Levesque’s press conference disappointment, Bron Breakker, Punk injury, Drew’s great promo, Gunther, WWE announcer changes (71 min.)

January 30, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • More fallout from lawsuit against Vince McMahon
  • Paul Levesque’s press conference disappointment
  • Bron Breakker’s main roster landing place
  • C.M. Punk injury
  • Seth Rollins pitching Cody Rhodes choose him
  • Drew McIntyre’s great promo
  • Praise for Gunther and Sami Zayn
  • WWE announcer changes including the return of Pat McAfee

