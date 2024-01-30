NXT TV RESULTS (1/30): Hazelwood’s live report on Vengeance Day go-home with Dusty Classic semifinal, Dar vs. Wagner, Perez vs. Paxley, Vice vs. Lopez, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 30, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

Tonight after the show, join the PWT Talks NXT self-proclaimed “gang of idiots” to break down the show with calls and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 15 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (515) 605-9345

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: pwtorchnxt@gmail.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW POST-RECORDING

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a recap of last week’s contract signing segment between champion Lyra Valkyria and challenger Roxanne Perez (with newly appointed GM Ava), and Paxley’s spinebuster of Perez through the table. They also showed the breakup of Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez, setting up tonight’s match. They then showed Chase U having everything removed. Finally, they showed Carmelo Hayes speaking to Trick Williams before the latter took on Josh Briggs last week with Ilja Dragunov joining commentary.

-Hayes and Williams entered with a combined Tron and a theme mashup. LWO was next.

(1) CARMELO HAYES & TRICK WILLIAMS vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic semifinal match

Hayes and Wilde began the match, Hayes getting the early side headlock. Wilde was able to hit a running side headlock takedown, but Hayes hit a few quick arm drags and a dropkick to regain momentum. He hit a running bulldog and then tagged in Williams. Williams hit his own dropkick, but ate a jawbreaker that allowed Wilde to tag in Del Toro. They hit a springboard splash combo, then Del Toro hit a big chop. He ducked a few strikes, but was caught on a crossbody and slammed down once, twice, but slipped out of a third and attacked the left leg of Williams. Williams was able to hit a pop up uppercut and tagged in Hayes. Hayes unleashed a bevy of chops and kicks in the corner. He sent Del Toro across to be reversed, then was sent to the outside. Wilde tagged in and hit a flipping senton from the top rope, then Del Toro hit a tornillo to Williams, who had tried to take out Wilde. [c]

Del Toro had Hayes grounded as they returned. Hayes tried fighting back and was classically held just inches away from his partner. A double clothesline floored both men. Williams and Wilde tagged in and Williams hit two leg lariats that showed lot of light because of how early Wilde bumped. He took out Del Toro after Wilde ducked, then went back to Wilde. He hit hit little pop up uranage, wait, a double as he also caught Del Toro coming in and dropped both men. Williams hit his discus kick, tagged in Hayes, and hit an assisted splash for a two-count. Hayes climbed to the top, but was tripped into the tree of woe. Del Toro tagged in and hit a thrust kick on Hayes after discarding Williams. The two LWO members hit simultaneous Coast to Coasts, but Williams broke up the pin just before three.

Hayes had Wilde in a catapult, but was hit with a Zig Zag by Del Toro that launched Wilde into Williams. The two legal men traded blows in the middle of the ring from the mat, then their feet, with Hayes getting the better. Del Toro slipped a corner attack, then hit a missile dropkick and tagged in Wilde. Del Toro went for a phoenix splash, but missed and ate a codebreaker. Wilde was met on top, but hit a gourdbuster to drop Hayes. Hayes responded with a codebreaker counter on a splash and tagged in Williams. Hayes took out Del Toro with a Cactus clothesline and then Hayes hit his Tiger Knee.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams at 12:32 (Tiger Knee) to advance to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic final at Vengeance Day

-After the match, Oba Femi appeared behind LWO and attacked both men. This prompted Dragon Lee to make the save and all three teamed up on Femi, but he threw them off and kicked the hell out of Del Toro. He then launched Wilde into Del Toro and literally slapped Lee out of midair. He stood over them with his North American Championship.

-Ridge Holland was speaking to GM Ava and said she can’t allow him to have a three-on-one match with Gallus. Lexis King approached with a congratulatory gift basket filled with his merch and pics. She sarcastically accepted. King turned to Holland and said it’s his special meeting time with the GM, which surprised Ava. She then played along and said she had a perfect start for him in 2024: Holland vs. King tonight. She said she had a real meeting and gave Holland the basket, who promptly gave it to King. Ava told King, “Get out.”

-Paxley was stroking a photo of her and Valkyria with a raven feather and then Valkyria came in to say stop texting (earlier today video). Paxley said she thought Valkyria wanted her to take out Perez. Valkyria said she can fight her own battle. Paxley said she can take out Perez and Valkyria won’t even have a match and then be champion forever. She saw the photo after Valkyria walked away and exclaimed, “Oh, come on!”

-Perez made her entrance. They showed images from her second Rumble appearance three days ago. Valkyria joined commentary. They may start this match during break. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: A good match, but without having looked back, it seems like this Dusty Classic was one of the most predictable ones they’ve had. With Williams having two matches on Sunday, it’ll be interesting to see both how they book the matches and if Hayes’ presumed turn happens as well.)

(2) ROXANNE PEREZ vs. TATUM PAXLEY – Singles match

The match indeed began during break, so time will be televised time. Paxley threw off Perez and then the two traded forearms in the middle of the ring. Perez really put some stank on hers, but ate one off of a rope run and a few kicks from Paxley. Paxley hit a running crossbody into Perez in the corner, then hit a rope-assisted butterfly suplex for a two-count. She hit a baseball slide and preened for approval from Valkyria, who was unimpressed. She rolled Perez back in and turned to Valkyria only to be hit with a lope. Back inside, Perez climbed, but Paxley hit the rope to seat Perez, but ate an arm drag counter and then a Pop Rocks that had quite a bit of snap to it. Champion and challenger jawed at each other until Paxley tried to attack Perez. Valkyria broke it up and the two decided to hold off until Sunday, just glaring at each other instead.

WINNER: Roxanne Perez at 2:30 televised (Pop Rocks)

-They showed Arianna Grace with Wren Sinclair in the back kitchen area as Grace said Sinclair came to the right woman for advice. Fallon Henley approached from behind; Grace didn’t realize and unintentionally insulted her. Once she remarked on the smell, Henley came at Grace. Grace said she’s going to show self-restraint, but Henley just said show Sinclair how much of a leader you are tonight and went to go find Ava.

-They showed Lopez walking with purpose, then Vice. [c]