AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/31): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Swerve vs. RVD, Hangman vs. Liona, Jeff Hardy vs. Mox, hype for Darby & Sting vs. Big Bill & Starks

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 31, 2024

NEW ORLEANS, LA. AT LAKESIDE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

—AEW Dynamite opening played. There was a firework display. They showed an overhead shot of the ring and stage. They showed the crowd around ringside. WrestleTix noted 1,990 were sold for the event.

—Jon Moxley made his entrance from the crowd. Moxley got a great reaction. They showed CMLL wrestlers Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada & Hechicero seated ringside. Excalibur plugged the Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero match for Collision.

(1) JON MOXLEY vs. JEFF HARDY (w/Matt Hardy)

Jeff Hardy got a strong babyface reaction. Excalibur on commentary noted they “relaxed” the rules for the match. Moxley took control early, rocking Jeff with corner strikes. Jeff responded by sending Moxley to the floor. Jeff connected with a flying crossbody to Jeff on the floor. Jeff sent Moxley back into the ring. Moxley caught Jeff with a tope on the floor. Moxley planted Jeff with an X-Plex for two. The action moved back to the floor. Jeff launched Moxley over the barricade onto the CMLL wrestlers. Jeff tossed a chair into Moxley’s face. Jeff leaped off the ring steps but Moxley caught him with a right hand. [c]

Moxley placed Excalibur’s pen and placed it into Jeff’s earlobe. Jeff battled back, nailing Moxley with a basement dropkick. Jeff connected with an elbow drop for two. Moxley responded by rocking Jeff with elbow smashes. Moxley took back control hitting a piledriver for two. Jeff caught Moxley with a Twist of Fate on the ring apron. Jeff followed by hitting Whisper in the Wind for two.

Moxley stopped Jeff from climbing the ropes. Moxley connected with a superplex for a double down. Jeff called for Twist of Fate. Moxley reversed into a cutter. Jeff responded by catching Moxley with a stack leg drop for a two count. Jeff delivered a pair of Twist of Fate. Jeff called for the Swanton Bomb but Moxley moved out of the way. Moxley caught Jeff in a rear-naked choke for the submission win.

WINNER: Jon Moxley in 15:00

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good match. Jeff has clearly slowed down inside the ring. I thought Jeff worked hard and Moxley gave him a lot in the match. This was another strong showing from Moxley as he looked great in the win.)

—Moxley offered Jeff a handshake after the match. Jeff responded by flipping Moxley off. Jeff left the ring. Moxley posed on the turnbuckle. Mistico, Volador Jr, Mascara Dorada & Hechicero jumped the barricade. They began attacking Moxley. Security came out. The CMLL wrestlers easily took care of the security guards. Christopher Daniels, Matt Sydal, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker finally ran down to make the save for Moxley. The commentators noted the rest of Blackpool Combat Club weren’t on the show. [c]

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was interesting bringing the CMLL wrestlers into AEW as heels. It looks like they are trying to create some sort of CMLL invasion angle. I haven’t watched much of CMLL so this doesn’t do much for me. Let’s wait and see where this leads.)

—Hangman came out to a strong babyface reaction. They showed Hangman’s promo from Collision. Hangman said “Swerve” Strickland picked Toa Liona as his dealer choice opponent. He said he will give Liona his first single’s loss. He said he didn’t have to tell Strickland who’s his opponent for dealer choice. He said Strickland would have to wait the whole F’N show to find out.

(Amin’s Thoughts: That pretty much gave it away, Strickland’s mystery opponent would be Rob Van Dam.)

(2) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. TOA LIONA – Dealer’s Choice Match

Hangman came out to a strong babyface reaction. Hangman started quickly rocking Liona with strikes. Hangman rocked Liona with a sliding lariat. Liona no-sold it rocking Hangman with a forearm. Hangman used Liona’s momentum, sending him to the floor. Liona stood on the ring apron. Hangman connected with a pair of flying clotheslines. Liona no-sold it. Liona grabbed Hangman and launched him to the floor. Liona followed, connecting with a flying crossbody onto Hangman on the floor. Liona connected with a pounce as Hangman got caught against the ropes. Liona shoved Hangman to the floor as they went to commercial break. [c]

Liona rocked Hangman with a diving head butt. Hangman moved as Liona crashed into the ring apron. Hangman battled back catching Liona with a tope. Hangman followed with a flying crossbody for two. Hangman called for Deadeye but couldn’t get Liona up. Liona nailed Hangman with a superkick for two. Liona went for a running crossbody but Hangman ducked. Hangman rocked Liona with a running clothesline.

Hangman connected with the Deadeye. Liona got right back up. Liona rocked Hangman with a discus clothesline for two. Liona crushed Hangman with a seated senton onto the ring apron. Liona went for an apron moonsault but Hangman moved. Hangman connected with a flying moonsault to the floor. Hangman called for the Buckshot Lariat but Liona ducked. Liona went for a Samoan drop. Hangman countered into a crucifix for the win. Liona kicked out right as Aubrey Edwards counted three.

WINNER: “Hangman” Adam Page in 12:40

—Excalibur on commentary noted the AEW Ranking will be revealed after the show. Liona went for a cheap shot after the match. Hangman saw Liona coming. Hangman pulled the ropes down sending Liona to the floor.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a really good back and forth action packed match. Liona looked great getting to shine working an even match with Hangman. I actually liked the layout with Hangman not winning with his signature move showing he was in a battle with Liona. This was another good win for Hangman keeping him in strong contention in the world title picture.)

—They showed Matthew & Nicholas Jackson arriving earlier in the day. The stagehand handed Nick a run sheet. Nicholas told the stagehand to call them by their passport names. He spoke about the disrespect they’ve been receiving. He gave the stage hand a $500 fine. Nicholas left. Matthew told the stage hand his brother is a hothead. He told the stagehand to make sure he pays the fine by the end of the day.

—Wardlow came out with Roderick Strong to a mild reaction at best. The crowd buzzed as Adam Cole came out in his wheelchair with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. Dasha called Wardlow by Mr. Wardlow. She quickly corrected her introduction saying “Mr. Mayhem!” Cole joined commentary for the match.

(3) WARDLOW (w/Undisputed Kingdom) vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Komander got some shine nailing Wardlow with a series of basement dropkicks. Wardlow quickly took control catching Komander with a popup powerslam. Wardlow took control launching Komander with an F-10. The action moved the floor. Komander caught Wardlow with a hurricanrana sending him crashing into the ring steps. Komander went for a slingshot dropkick which barely hit Wardlow. Komander called for a dive. Wardlow leaped onto the ring apron which caught Komander by surprise.

Komander responded by kicking the ropes between Wardlow’s legs. Komander rocked Wardlow with a ropewalk dropkick. Komander connected with a Phoenix splash landing right onto Wardlow’s face for a two count. This looked really bad. Komander went for a dive but Wardlow caught him with a spinning powerslam. Wardlow drilled Komander with a hangman knee strike. Wardlow was limping on his knee but managed to give Komander a powerbomb for the win.

WINNER: Wardlow in 4:40

(Amin’s Thoughts: The Phoenix splash looked really bad with Komander’s knee falling right onto Wardlow’s face. Wardlow was clearing, favouring his leg as he went for the powerbomb. Hopefully, Wardlow’s knee injury isn’t serious. This match was a complete mess.)

—Wardlow was favouring his knee after the match. Mike Bennett tossed Komander back into the ring. Roderick Strong screamed Komander’s name. He told Komander he should’ve taken his offer on Collision. He said Komander was going to pay. Orange Cassidy came out with Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. The crowd chanted “Freshly Squeezed!” Strong screamed telling the crowd to shut up. Strong left the ring with Bennett and Taven. [c]

(Amin’s Thoughts: They have lots of time before the Revolution PPV. The problem is they aren’t doing anything to get you interested in wanting to see Strong challenge Orange for the International Title. Strong still doing his screaming comedy act isn’t helping either. Undisputed Kingdom act just feels ice cold.)

—Tony Schiavone had a sit-down interview with AEW Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks and Darby Allin & Sting. Schiavone noted there would be no physicality between both teams. Ricky said he wanted to speak to them because it was about respect. He spoke about Sting’s journey in AEW. He said this journey began with him at Revolution 2021. Sting asked Ricky what he did? Ricky said Sting got his first win over win. He said that doesn’t sit well with him. Darby asked Ricky if this was about respect? Ricky said “absolutely”.

Darby said Ricky was full of s*it. He said Ricky doesn’t respect anyone. He screamed Sting’s career isn’t a stepping stone. Ricky said Darby had to go attach his career to Sting. He said him and Big Bill will retain the titles next week. He said he’s going to make sure Sting doesn’t make it to his retirement match. He said he has nothing in body of respect for Darby. Big Bill said he just heard Darby and Sting talk. He said just like everyone else, Darby and Sting have overlooked them. He said he’s going to take his frustrations out on Darby and Sting.

Sting said he admired Ricky because he had the balls to talk smack in his face. He said Ricky has to earn respect. He spoke about having many big men. He said the big men he faced were killers. He wasn’t so sure about Big Bill. Darby said he respects what Ricky does inside the ring. He pointed his finger saying Ricky should point the blame at himself. Ricky spat water in Darby’s face. Ricky dared Darby to hit him. Sting held Darby back. Sting said Darby would hit Ricky in Phoenix. Sting said he would as well.

(Amin’s Thoughts: l liked how they played off their past history with Starks speaking about having Sting’s first match in AEW. Both teams showed great intensity building up the tag team title match. I expect Darby & Sting to win the tag titles next week.)

(4) CHRIS JERICHO vs. KYLE FLETCHER (w/Don Callis & Powerhouse Hobbs)

Chris Jericho made his entrance. The crowd sang along to Judas. Jericho got a mixed reaction once Judas stopped playing. Jericho and Fletcher began exchanging strikes. Fletcher caught Jericho charging with a Michinoku Driver for two. Jericho responded by nailing Fletcher with a springboard dropkick. Jericho chased Callis to the back. Fletcher took advantage, attacking Jericho from behind. Jericho stopped Fletcher from climbing the ropes. Jericho connected with a super hurricanrana. Hobbs stood on the ring apron distracting Aubrey Edwards. Callis yanked Jericho to the mat. Fletcher took advantage stomping away at Jericho as they went to break. [c]

Fletcher caught Jericho with a half-and-half suplex. Fletcher planted Jericho with a brainbuster for two. Jericho battled back catching Fletcher with a flying axe handle smash. Callis distracted the referee. Hobbs nailed Jericho with a cheap shot. Fletcher went for a piledriver. Jericho countered into the Walls of Jericho but Fletcher grabbed the ropes.

Fletcher caught Jericho with a superkick for two. Jericho caught Fletcher with a Codebreaker for two. Fletcher stopped Jericho from climbing the ropes. Fletcher dropped Jericho onto the turnbuckle for a two count. Jericho caught Fletcher wth a reverse rollup for a two count. Jericho went for a Judas Effect but Fletcher ducked. Fletcher caught Jericho with a rolling kick. Fletcher went for a dive but Jericho intercepted him with a Judas Effect. Jericho connected with a flying Judas Effect for the win.

WINNER: Chris Jericho in 13:25

—Konosuke Takeshita came out after the match. Takeshita had a stare down with Jericho.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a good match but felt off at times. I have a bigger question coming out of the match. Why is this Callis and Jericho program still going on? What’s the end game here? This program between Callis and Jericho has been going for months. I’m not really sure who it’s actually helping? Fletcher’s a solid wrestler but is slotted in a spot where he’s the one who takes loses in the Don Callis Family. This feud between Callis and Jericho is actually holding Hobbs and Takeshita back. AEW fans can disagree all they want. Just answer these questions? What has Hobbs done since beating Jericho on Dynamite? What meaningful match has Takeshita been in since beating Kenny Omega clean twice on PPV? Answer those questions AEW fans.)

—Deonna Purrazzo spoke about the importance of all her tattoos. She spoke about the same tattoos she shares with Toni Storm. She asked Storm what that tattoo means to her?

—ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Jay White, Austin & Colten Gunn came out next. AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn came out as well. Anthony Bowens said “Bang Bang Scissors Gang have arrived.” The crowd cheered as Billy Gunn did some scissoring with Bowens. Jay White he’s a fan of scissoring. He said his group has a catchphrase as well. He led the crowd in the Gunns Up chant. Max Caster spoke about all of them dominating trios wrestling. Caster told Bowens to get “Card Blade.” Colten said they fired Card Blade. Colten told Austin to get the “juice board.” They pulled out a cardboard cutout of Juice Robinson. Austin tried to lead the crowd in a “Suck It” chant. Billy stood Austin saying he was right here. Billy told the crowd he had two words. The crowd chanted “Suck It!” Billy said this was a new era. They did the Gunns Up pose.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Bullet Club Gold looks to be the match for the AEW Trios Title for Revolution. There’s still lots of time before the Revolution PPV. They were basically just filling time on the show with this meaningless segment.)

—The screen turned black and white. AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm came out with Luther and Mariah May. Storm joined commentary for the next match.

(5) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. TAYA VALKYRIE (w/Johnny TV)

Purrazzo took control early, yanking Valkyrie to the mat. Purrazzo delivered a hurricanrana as Valkyrie rolled to the floor. Johnny TV stood in Purrazzo’s way. Valkyrie took advantage, rocking Purrazzo with a spear on the floor. Johnny TV and Valkyrie locked lips as they went to break. [c]

Purrazzo battled back, rocking Valkyrie with a running knee strike. Purrazzo nailed Valkyrie with a pump kick for two. Valkyrie responded by catching Purrazzo with a spinning slam for two. Valkyrie connected with a sliding lariat for two. Purrazzo responded by sending Valkyrie to the floor. Purrazzo and Storm had some words. Purrazzo sent Valkyrie into Storm on commentary. Purrazo nailed Valkyrie with a pump kick. Purrazzo starred in Storm’s direction. Purrazzo wrapped both of Valkyrie’s arms like a pretzel for the submission win.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 8:55

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid match. I thought the finish looked great with Purrazzo showing a more vicious side pulling on Valkyrie’s arm. Another good win for Purrazzo who’s on her way to challenge Storm for the title. Storm was great on commentary.)

—Renee Paquette was backstage with Darby Allin. Renee asked Darby his admiration for The Young Bucks. Darby said “excuse me?” Matthew & Nicholaus Jackson appeared. Matthew spoke about Dabry being an AEW original. He said Darby is like them. He wondered why he’s letting 65-year old Sting take money from his pocket? He suggested that Darby should form a trios with them after Sting is gone. Nickolas said Darby has been ducking them. Darby said the only thing on his mind was the AEW Tag Team Titles. Matthew said they would have to get Darby’s attention another way.

(Amin’s Thoughts: They are leading you to believe The Young Bucks might cost Darby and Sting the tag titles. That’s how Sting accepts the Young Bucks challenge for his final match at Revolution. They could also have The Young Bucks use their EVP status adding themself to the tag title match by removing Darby and Sting. That’s how Sting doesn’t lose before his final match at Revolution.)

—AEW World Champion Samoa Joe came out to a big reaction. Joe joined commentary for the main event.

—“Swerve” Strickland received a strong reaction from the crowd. The commentators noted Prince Nana wasn’t on the show. They show some members of the crowd ringside doing Prince Nana’s dance.

—Rob Van Dam came out as the mystery opponent. The crowd chanted “RVD! RVD! RVD!” Hangman appeared on the screen. Hangman said Strickland doesn’t know who these dealers’ choice matches work. Hangman said you pick the opponent and stipulation as well. Hangman said Strickland is facing Hangman in a Hardcore match.

(6) “SWERVE” STRICKLAND vs. ROB VAN DAM – Hardcore match

The match began with RVD throwing a chair into Strickland’s face. RVD nailed Strickland with a pair of leg lariats into the barricade. The crowd chanted “We want tables.” RVD rocked Strickland with a springboard leg drop. The crowd chanted “You still got it.” RVD delivered a flying spin kick to Strickland who was draped onto the barricade. [c]

Strickland launched RVD into a chair against the turnbuckle for a near fall. RVD responded by running Strickland into a chair in the corner. RVD made a comeback hitting Rolling Thunder. The crowd chanted “RVD!” RVD delivered a running dropkick sending a chair into Strickland’s face for two. RVD went for a monkey flip but Strickland blocked. Strickland connected with a sit-out powerbomb to RVD onto a chair for two. The crowd chanted “Swerve’s House!” RVD battled back as he crotched Strickland onto the ropes. The crowd booed as Brian Cage came out and shoved RVD off the ropes. Hook ran down whacking Cage with a chair. Hook brawled with Cage to the back.

RVD caught Strickland with a leg scissors rollup for a near fall. RVD called for Rolling Thunder but RVD moved. Strickland caught RVD with a rolling flatliner for two. Strickland connected with a running stomp onto RVD who was seated on a chair. Strickland went to climb the ropes. RVD tossed a chair into Strickland’s face. Strickland fell off the ropes and went crashing through a table on the floor. RVD went for Five-Star Frog Splash but Strickland moved. Strickland connected with a House Call sending a chair into RVD’s face for two. Strickland connected with Swerve’s Stomp for the win.

WINNER: “Swerve” Strickland in 14:30

(Amin’s Thoughts: RVD works great in matches like these as the crowd still reacts to him like a big star. RVD and Strickland worked well together as they had a really solid match. Another strong win for Strickland to keep his momentum going as he moves closer to challenging for the AEW World Title.)

—Hangman came out after the match. Hangman congratulated Strickland on his win. He spoke about the AEW Rankings out. He said they were both undefeated. He assumed they were both at the top of the rankings for the world title. He spoke about Strickland needing the championship. He said he would never let that happen. He said he’s the next world champion.

Strickland started laughing. He said he beat Hangman twice. He said he has nothing to prove. He said Hangman is just upset that he can’t beat him. Hangman said Strickland beat him with the Mogul Embassy’s help. He said Strickland can’t lace his boots. Strickland said he would give Hangman what he wants. He said he’s done after he beats Hangman one more time. He said he’s going for the AEW World Title. They showed Joe on commentary smiling. Excalibur plugged next week’s show. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was good to see they mentioned how Strickland beat Hangman twice on PPV. I liked Hangman’s response saying Strickland needed the Mogul Embassy to beat him twice. I’m guessing we get some sort of Dusty finish which leads to a three way at Revolution between Joe, Hangman and Strickland for the AEW World Title.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: You can see the Revolution PPV card coming together. The bad part is the AEW product just feels stale as there isn’t anything that is getting you excited. There were some good matches on the show. I don’t know how much that really matters. You get good matches on AEW every week. I wouldn’t say this was a good show. I wouldn’t say this was a bad show either. This was just another episode of Dynamite.

