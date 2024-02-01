VIP AUDIO 2/1 – The Deep…Dive with Fann & Cooling: DPalm of MTR Network returns to chat dad life, 2024 things to look forward to in comics and wrestling, Baba Yaga in KC, more (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich hosts solo this week, as he and Daniel Palmer (aka DPalm) chat about what they’re looking forward to in 2024 in the worlds of wrestling, comics, sports, and life. They also discuss the emerging issues in the NCAA regarding Tennessee NILs and Georgia serving beer in Sanford Stadium.

