TNA IMPACT PREVIEW (2/1): Announced matches, how to watch

By Darrin Lilly, PWTorch Contributor

February 1, 2024

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Where: Osceola Heritage Park in Orlando, Florida (Taped)

How To Watch: AXS TV, YouTube (Impact Insiders), TNA+

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets (1st match in the best 2 out of 3 TNA Tag Team Title series)
  • Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel
  • Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight
  • Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat
  • TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay in action
  • Frankie Kazarian promo
  • Sound Check w/ Alan Angels and Josh Alexander

