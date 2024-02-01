VIP AUDIO 1/31 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: RVD vs. Swerve, Jericho vs. Fletcher, Swerve-Hangman hype, Starks & Bill vs. Sting & Darby hype, Moxley vs. Hardy, more (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 31 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring build for Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland next week, Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy in a first-time singles match, build for next week’s AEW Tag Title match, Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow vs. Komander, Rob Van Dam vs. Swerve, and more.

