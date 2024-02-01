FREE PODCAST 1/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Barnett: Swerve-Hangman feud, Bucks confront Darby, Rankings return, on-site correspondent, live callers, emails (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss AEW Dynamite including the closing angle to build next week’s big main event with Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page, hype for the tag title match with a sitdown segment with Sting & Darby vs. Big Bill & Ricky Starks, “lax” rules for Jeff Hardy vs. Jon Moxley, and more. They talk with an on-site correspondent sharing in-person details, plus live callers and emails bringing up various related topics. Wade and Jake also react to the initial return of the AEW Rankings.

