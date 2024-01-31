FREE PODCAST 1/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland interview MLW’s Jake Crist and Tony Deppen, plus a live report from Wrestling Revolver’s Mox vs. Gringo, more (116 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland have a jam-packed episode. First they have separate interviews with Jake Crist and Tony Deppen ahead of their matches at the MLW Superfight TV tapings. Both wrestlers talk about their goals and highlights in MLW, stories from the indies, and more. Then Justin and Chris give a live report from Wrestling Revolver’s Mox vs. Gringo, featuring the titular main event, Jake Crist vs. Alex Shelley, in a title vs. title match, Sami Callahan vs. J.T. Dunn in a last man standing match, and more, plus a rundown of everything you didn’t see on TV. For VIP listeners, they go to GCW’s Look At Me to watch Tony Deppen face Mansoor and the long battle between Effy and Mance Warner.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO