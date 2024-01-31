VIP AUDIO 1/31 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 24 – Minoru Tanaka (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the twenty-fourth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Into a new year and we are continuing to celebrate what is now well over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom. Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. Episode 24 is one that’s been circled since the beginning of this journey. We’re honored to be joined by one of wrestling’s most knowledgeable voices, Kris Zellner, to discuss a man who has become all too under-appreciated – “The Special One” Minoru Tanaka. Kris and Alan talk in detail of Minoru’s early years as he blazed onto the scene tearing it up across PWFG, Battlarts, Big Japan, and other promotions before he joined New Japan at the turn of the century. From classic bouts with Takehiro Murahama and Masaaki Mochizuki to the electric NOAH vs. NJPW juniors feud, it’s all covered. From there, we sadly needed to discuss the HEAT debacle and then how Minoru rebounded with CTU en route to winning the Best of the Super Juniors in 2006 and his influence on a young Prince Devitt. All that plus a look at the later years of what’s nearly a 30-year career as Tanaka moved from All Japan to NOAH and eventually now as the face of LIDET UWFi in GLEAT. Two hours talking one of the most talented in-ring wrestlers of all time with one of the best wrestling minds we have. This is not to be missed!

