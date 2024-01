SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo recap an exciting week in TNA, including Jordynne Grace’s surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble and a loaded episode of Impact, which had a Knockouts Title match and a six-man tag team match featuring Kazuchika Okada.

