TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (2/1): Lilly’s report on Nemeth vs. Miguel, ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 1, 2024

ORLANDO, FL AT OSCEOLA HERITAGE PARK

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s show.

-“Cross the Line” open.

(1) NIC NEMETH vs. TREY MIGUEL (w/Zachary Wentz)

Trey attacked Nemeth at the bell. Nemeth made a comeback and clotheslined Trey over the top rope. Nemeth argued with Wentz on the outside, causing a distraction that let Trey do a dive on Nemeth. Back in the ring, Trey was on offense. They traded sending each other into the ringpost. Trey mocked Nemeth’s hip swivel. Trey went for a flying crossbody block, but Nemeth dropkicked him in mid-air. Nemeth made a comeback, including clotheslines and a series of ten elbow drops. Nemeth went for a superkick, but Trey blocked it and rolled him up. Nemeth was going for the superkick, but Wentz grabbed his leg. The referee threw Wentz out. Trey caught Nemeth with a dropkick and a meteora. Trey went for a superkick, but Nemeth superkicked him first and got the pin.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 8:00.

Nemeth slapped hands with the fans after the match. Steve Maclin attacked him from behind on the ramp and threw him back in the ring. The Rascalz joined in and superkicked Nemeth. Maclin gave Nemeth a DDT.

(D.L.’s Take: Good opener to further expose Nemeth to the TNA audience. The post-match angle added to the Nemeth/Maclin feud.)

-Deaner and Kon promo. Deaner talked about the TNA rebranding. Kon declared that The Design is dead. Deaner objected. Kon grabbed Deaner and said it was time for him to remind people who the baddest man in TNA is and it starts tonight. [c]

-Maclin and The Rascalz gloated about beating up Nemeth as they walked down the hallway. They confronted Mike Bailey. Wentz said he could beat up Bailey again. The group walked off.

(2) DECAY (Rosemary & Havok) vs. MIA MOORE & SAVANNAH THORNE

This was a non-title match. Hannifan plugged that they would go behind the scenes of Jordynne Grace at WWE’s Royal Rumble event later. Rosemary and Mia started the match. Rosemary bit Mia after threatening to bite her face off. MK Ultra were shown watching the match on a monitor backstage. Rosemary stretched Mia over the ropes. Thorne slapped Rosemary. Havok tagged in. Thorne punched Havok, but she no-sold the punches. Havok gave Thorn a Death Valley Driver. Rosemary and Havok did a double team powerbomb and Havok pinned Thorne for the win.

WINNERS: Decay in 3:00.

(D.L.’s Take: An entertaining but short squash. They kept it simple but it was a good way to keep Decay on TV.)

-Gia Miller interviewed MK Ultra. Killer Kelly said they wanted a rematch against Decay at No Surrender. Dani Luna and Jody Threat interrupted and said they wanted another match against MK Ultra. Jody challenged Masha to a match. Both teams left. [c]

-Debut of “The Sound Check” with Alan Angels. Angels was adjusting the lighting as Josh Alexander sat and waited. Angels finally started and welcomed Alexander to the show. Alexander said that he wanted to be world champion again. Angels said that Alexander had to step on toes to get to the top. Alexander said it was about hard-fought matches and working to get to the top. Angles said that Alexander was coming off as ungrateful and a bad example for his son. Alexander said that Angels crossed the line, then he walked off. Angles closed the show.

(3) BRIAN MYERS (w/Eddie & Alisha Edwards) vs. KEVIN KNIGHT

Knight did an inset promo on his way to the ring. He said he had friends of his own. They traded the advantage early. Knight did a standing splash on Myers’ back, then worked on his arm. Knight caught Myers with a crossbody block for a two count. Myers regrouped on the ramp. Myers threw Knight into the side of the ring and gave him a suplex on the floor. [c]

Myers put Knight in a chinlock. Knight battled back with a dropkick. Fans chanted “TNA!” Knight punched Myers. Knight caught Myers with a dive on the floor. Knight gave Myers a flying clothesline for a two count. Knight gave Myers a flurry of offense including a DDT. Myers kicked Knight low as he was getting back in the ring and got a two count. Knight dropkicked Myers as he was going for the Roster Cut. Knight missed a flying clothesline and Myers gave him the Roster Cut and got the pin.

WINNER: Brian Myers in 11:00.

Eddie and Alisha got in the ring to celebrate. The System was about to attack Knight, but Kushida ran in for the save. The System left.

(D.L.’s Take: Knight’s high-flying skills were on full display. If he ever gets a sustained push here, he will be a crowd favorite. Myers is looking good in his new featured role.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Chris Sabin. He talked about Mustafa Ali coming after his title. Sabin said he was a fighting champion and he was impressed with Ali. He was interrupted by an “ad” from Mustafa Ali that had clips of Sabin. Ali talked about change being necessary and that the fearful need leadership. After the video, Sabin said he guessed the speculation is over. The Good Hands walked in and said Ali would be the next X Division champion. John Skyler challenged Sabin to a match next week. Sabin agreed, then walked off. The Good Hands speculated if Ali would be watching. [c]