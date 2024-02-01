AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (1/31): Viewership and key demo rating, ten-week averages, comparisons to one year ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (1/31) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 818,000 viewers, down from 837,000 the prior week. The rolling ten-week average is now 830,000, so this is slightly below the recent average.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 901,000 viewers with a rolling ten-week average of 920,000. So this year’s ten-week rolling average is down 90,000, more than ten percent.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.26 rating, in line with 0.27 last week. The rolling ten-week average is now 0.28. One year ago this week, Dynamite drew a 0.31 demo rating with a ten-week average of 0.30.

The following were the advertised matches and segments this week:

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. To a Liona – Dealer’s Choice

Swerve Strickland vs. RVD – Dealer’s Choice

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

Chris Jericho vs. Kyle Fletcher

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/31): Keller’s report on Moxley vs. Jeff Hardy, Hangman vs. Liona, Swerve vs. Rob Van Dam, Purrazzo vs. Valkyrie, Jericho vs. Fletcher

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Adam Copeland says Christian Cage’s lack of being cool is the key to his success as a heel

CLICK HERE FOR PWTORCH VIP MEMBERSHIP INFORMATION (Includes 35 years of PWTorch Newsletter archives, 20 years of insider podcast archives, hundreds of retro radio shows from the 1990s, multiple daily ad-free VIP podcasts compatible with podcast apps including Apple’s native app and Spotify, and an ad-free version of PWTorch.com with exclusive articles.)