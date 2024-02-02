WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/2): Keller’s report on Bayley announcement about WrestleMania opponent, plus Logan Paul, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes with Royal Rumble fallout

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 2, 2024

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. AT LEGACY ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett



Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,368 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 10,125.

[HOUR ONE]

-New lead Smackdown announcer Corey Graves introduced the show as they showed the exterior of the arena. He touted that Legacy Arena was sold out. Then they showed the Bloodline entering the arena with Paul Heyman holding the door for Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

-A video package aired of Royal Rumble highlights.

-They showed Cody Rhodes walking his dog backstage at 1:43 p.m. Then they showed Damage CTRL walking out onto the stage observing the arena earlier in the day.

(Keller’s Analysis: It’s interesting to see WWE break out from the parameters of production that Kevin Dunn had in place. )

-Logan Paul made his ring entrance. They went to Graves and Wade Barrett at ringside. Graves said he has “bad news” for anyone wondering who his announce partner would be.

-Logan stood mid-ring and absorbed boos. “Wow, I was gonna be nice,” he said. He said he doesn’t want to be in Alabama because “this place sucks.” He said he underestimated Kevin Owens. “Upon first glance, he looks like a pissed off pillow.” He laughed at his own one-liner. He said KO did more damage to him than Floyd Mayweather. He said KO made him bleed and damn near knocked him out, yet he still won. He said he’s one of the toughest wrestlers on the roster. He mocked C.M. Punk’s triceps injury and Seth Rollins’s knee injury. He said everyone gets hurt, “everyone except me.” He said he’s unbreakable. KO’s entrance theme interrupted him.

Owens walked out. He said Birmingham seems like a pretty great place to him. He said Logan forgot to note what an unbearable idiot he is. He said as great as being U.S. Champion would be, it felt even better to knock the hell out of him. He said now that he’s done that a few times, he’s ready to restore prestige and honor to that title so he’ll be taking it from him as soon as possible.

Logan said he should’ve taken advantage of his “one and only shot at the title.” He said the brass knuckles was a set-up and he took the bait. He said he outsmarted him. Owens began walking up the steps and said fans know after watching him nearly ten years that he’ll stop at nothing to win. He said he did get caught. He said the ref did a great job. He congratulated him. Logan applauded too. KO said he doesn’t need brass knux to beat his “dumb ass.”

Logan told him he’s too close to him and he smells horrible. Logan said he isn’t getting a rematch so they can go focus on what each of them do. He told KO to beat up Austin Theory while he talks smack about him on commentary.

-Austin Theory made his ring entrance accompanied by Grayson Waller. [c]

(1) KEVIN OWENS vs. AUSTIN THEORY

The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Logan again said KO surprised him and was tougher than he thought. KO landed a senton and a cannonball at 3:30 for a two count. He later said KO is 39 years old with duct tape on his shirt. Logan touted Theory’s physique. Theory backdropped KO on the ring apron. KO fell to the floor. They cut to a break. [c]

KO landed a swanton on Theory at 9:00 for a near fall. Theory caught KO on the top rope a minute later and delivered a helicopter powerbomb with a jackknife cover for a two count. Waller stepped onto the ring apron and distracted the ref. Logan passed brass knux to Theory. KO superkicked Theory. Logan told the ref KO used the knux. Waller stood on the ring apron, so KO punched him. Theory rolled up KO, but KO used the knux to KO him and scored a three count.

WINNER: Owens in 11:00.

-KO chased Logan after the match, so Logan leaped over the ringside barricade. KO pursued him, then played to the crowd.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match. Graves is handling play-by-play well. Logan is really shining as an abrasive, obnoxious, cocky heel.)

-They showed Rhea Ripley arriving at 2:07 p.m. to the arena. She was without her usual make-up.

-Rumble highlights showed the return of Naomi.

-Naomi held up a signed contract. Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Michin applauded and cheered. Tiffany Stratton stepped out of Nick Aldis’s office and said she has a signed Smackdown contract now, too. “Where is my applause?” she asked. She said she’s not afraid to stand up to the baddest woman in WWE. She was looking at Belair, but then she turned and slapped Michin. Aldis walked up. Michin asked for a match against her tonight.

-Pretty Deadly made their ring entrance. [c]

-Graves plugged the new reality show with Belair and Montez Ford.

-Backstage, Belair asked Aldis what she has to do to get a title match at WrestleMania against Iyo Sky after Bayley chooses to face Ripley. Logan walked in and interrupted and asked for a challenger because he doesn’t want to be called a part-timer. Belair took issue with him interrupting her. Logan told Aldis to get his show under control and start treating his top stars like top stars. Logan then told Belair he’s a big fan of her husband.

-A vignette aired with Legado del Fantasma. Santos Escobar told his cohorts that his heart is full of pride. He spoke of them having an unbreakable bond. He said they must eradicate Rey Mysterio. He toasted honor and loyalty.

(2) HUMBERTO & ANGEL (w/Elektra Lopez) vs. PETE DUNNE & TYLER BATE vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) vs. THE LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro w/Zelina Vega) – Fatal Four-way to advance in tournament to earn WWE Tag Team Title match at Elimination Chamber

The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. At 2:00 Wilde was launched from the middle rope by Del Toro, Dunne, and Bate onto the crowd of heels at ringside. They cut to a break. [c]

Chaos broke out late in the match. Del Toro and Wilde dove through the ropes onto Garza and Humberto. Zelina Vega leaped onto Lopez at ringside. Bate and Dunne double-teamed Prince and then Bate scored the three count.

WINNERS: Dunne & Bate in 8:00.

-Graves said the Stratton vs. Michin match was now official. They threw to a video package on the Raw segment with Ripley, Bayley, and Nia Jax.

-Backstage, Iyo Sky was chatting with Asuka and Kairi Sane. She said Bayley is done tonight. They all giggled. Bayley was shown observing in the background in a doorway. She looked crushed. [c]

-They showed a video with Philadelphia landmarks.

-Graves threw to a video package on the Cody Rhodes-Seth Rollins segment on Raw this week. They showed Cody in his bus with his dog.

-Mike Rome stood mid-ring with Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis and introduced Bayley with fanfare as being the winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble. Graves said Bayley might be polarizing, but she called her shot and followed through.

[HOUR TWO]

-When Bayley walked out, the rest of Damage CTRL followed her. Fans chanted, “Bayley! Bayley!” Barrett said he cannot wait for this decision. Bayley said her “girls” were there for her and had her back because Damage CTRL is family. Asuka, Kairi, and Sky laughed until Bayley turned to look at them, and then they got serious. She said she thinks about their big moments together. She said to be the best she has to beat the absolute best “which brings me to Rhea Ripley.” They showed Ripley watching on a monitor backstage. Bayley said she could also go a different route because sometimes it’s not just about a championship, but it’s more personal. She said it might be about proving doubters wrong. She said sometimes the people you think are your support system and your friends aren’t and you have to prove them wrong.

Bayley asked if they’re done laughing behind her back. Bayley spoke in Japanese and said she’s picked up on some of what they’ve been saying behind her back. She said she just wanted them to be the best and stand tall at WrestleMania together. “But you guys see nothing in me, do you?” She accused Sky of turning her back on her. Asuka and Kairi attacked Bayley from behind.

Bayley fought back with a pipe she had stashed at ringside. Graves said Bayley must’ve seen this coming. Barrett said she’s no dummy. Sky looked scared and retreated to ringside. Bayley then announced that she’s chosen Sky as her opponent at WrestleMania. Fans chanted “Bayley!” as her music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Some of the snickering by the heel trio was a bit over-the-top, but Bayley was sympathetic and the crowd seemed to be very willing to back her again with enthusiasm.) [c]

(3) THE FINAL TESTAMENT (Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain w/Paul Ellering, Scarlett) vs. BOBBY LASHLEY & THE STREET PROFITS

After ring entrance, they began brawling before the bell. Kross and Lashley fought in the ring as the Profits and AOP fought at ringside. Scarlett leaped onto Lashley’s back and raked his eyes. B-Fab showed up and attacked Scarlett. Lashley then speared Kross. Lashley, the Profits, and B-Fab stood together as their music played. Graves and Barrett didn’t make it clear what the result of the match was, instead saying it’s far from over.

WINNERS: No contest.

(Keller’s Analysis: The bell never rang, but the pre-match fight didn’t seem like it justified just calling off the match entirely, but that apparently is what happened.)

-Backstage, Bron Breakker was standing with Aldis looking over a contract. Aldis said he just has to sign it because everything they discussed is in writing. Pearce walked in and tried to stop Breakker from signing it. Breakker told Aldis he’s going to read over the contract and then he told Pearce he’ll see him on Monday. Jade Cargill walked in and asked if it’s a good time. Aldis said it is. Pearce told Jade to watch out for Aldis because he’s got an attitude. Aldis turned and shook Jade’s hand.

-Tiffany Stratton made her ring entrance. [c]

(4) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. MICHIN

Michin was accompanied to the stage by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson; she then headed to the ring alone. The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. Michin dropkicked Stratton at the bell and pummeled her in the corner. The ref pulled her off. She stayed on offense. Stratton took over by yanking Michin off balance on the ring apron. They cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, Stratton yanked Michin to the mat by her hair and then delivered an Alabama Slam for a near fall. Stratton executed her Prettiest Moonsault (largely overshooting Michin so only her forearms landed on her) for the win.

WINNER: Stratton in 8:00.

-They showed a pensive yet smiling Cody backstage. Graves said he makes his WrestleMania decision next. [c]

-Aldis stood in the ring. Roman Reigns’s theme then played. He walked out with Heyman, Solo, and Jimmy. Reigns stood in the ring and soaked up a “Cody!” chant after his music stopped. Reigns said, “Oh, we’ll get to him, but first, Birmingham, Alabama, acknowledge me.” Fans largely booed as he snarled. Reigns said he doesn’t like to recap and he’d prefer to move forward, but there were some things said on Monday that he can’t set aside. He brought up Seth Rollins. He laughed at the lack of crowd reaction, saying “No pop.” He said he has defeated everyone competing for that title, which makes them all his number two’s. He said they should call it “the loser bracket title.” He said Seth claimed to be The Guy, but he can’t say that after spending two years wearing his wife’s clothes. He said Seth claims to be a work horse, but then he limped, mocking Seth’s injury, and asked if that’s how work horses walk. He said he works one-tenth as much as Seth, but he makes ten times what he makes. He asked the crowd if they want Seth’s money or Tribal Chief money.

He said Cody has values and he doesn’t think he cares about the money. He said he won’t “beg him like the other guy.” He said he can be the very best number two in the company or take his crack at number one again. “It’s your choice,” he said. Cody’s music then played and he made his entrance. They cut to a break.

(Keller’s Analysis: Man, Roman went after Seth there pretty hard. You’d think they don’t really like each other in real life based on that receipt Reigns issued.) [c]

Back from the break, Cody entered the ring and asked Heyman for the mic. Heyman handed it to him. Fans cheered and chanted “Cody!” Cody asked Reigns what they should talk about. He suggested they have the ring to themselves. Reigns told Heyman, Solo, and Jimmy to leave. Cody said he talked to friends, family, and legends this week. He said Reigns cheated him. He said he had him and he thinks Reigns knows it. He said Seth made a lot of amazing points, but he disagreed with him calling Reigns’s belt “the Hollywood title.” He said that’s the title that was given to his father in Madison Square Garden and then swiftly taken away. He said he still wants that title.

He asked Reigns what is finishing the story. He asked if it’s taking the title from him or taking everything from him. Heyman had returned to standing behind Reigns. Cody said he’s moving the goalposts because he’s coming for his title and everything else. “But not at WrestleMania,” he added. He said one of the people he talked to knows him very well. The Rock’s music played. Reigns’s eyes got wide.

(Keller’s Analysis: Will many fans see The Rock as taking something from Cody in a real-world, non-storyline sense? Or will fans just eat up Rock vs. Reigns and see it as a bonus chapter that simply delays Cody’s story for a later time, such as Summerslam.)

Rock entered the ring and stood on the middle rope. He then looked at Cody. Cody looked back at him. Rock offered a handshake. Cody shook his hand and then pulled him in for a hug. Rock said some things to Cody. Cody smiled and nodded, then left the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: I don’t think Cody is happy about this. I think Rock knows it. I think Rock tried to genuinely soften the blow of derailing Cody with some gracious words there. I could be totally wrong.)

Fans chanted “Rocky!” Then the chant shifted to “This is awesome!” as Rock and Reigns stared at each other. Rock walked closer to Reigns who stared back at him as the show ended. A graphic hyped a WrestleMania press conference next Thursday at 7 ET / 4 PT.

(Keller’s Analysis: There you have it. Let’s talk about.)