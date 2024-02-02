WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, February 2, 2024
Where: Birmingham, Ala. at Legacy Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,368 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 10,125.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Roman Reigns returns
- Logan Paul returns
- Cody Rhodes to appear
- Bayley to decide who she’ll challenge at WrestleMania
