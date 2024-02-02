WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, February 2, 2024

Where: Birmingham, Ala. at Legacy Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 9,368 tickets have been distributed so far; arena set up for 10,125.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Roman Reigns returns

Logan Paul returns

Cody Rhodes to appear

Bayley to decide who she’ll challenge at WrestleMania

