WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/26): McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Sikoa vs. Knight, Carlito vs. Escobar, Lashley/Street Profits vs. Final Testament, Carter/Chance vs. Kabuki Warriors Women’s Tag Team titles, Hayes vs. Theory

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JANUARY 26, 2024

MIAMI, FL AT KASEYA CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed downtown Miami, FL as Michael Cole introduced the show.

-The Kabuki Warriors and Katana Chance and Kayden Carter were on split screen as the tag teams made their way into the arena ahead of their match tonight. Cole promoted the match.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love that they shot this the way they did. It makes the match feel important even though it was less than a minute of emphasis.)

-Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman entered the arena as well. Corey Graves threw to a video package on last week’s main event segment involving the Bloodline, Randy Orton, L.A. Knight, and A.J. Styles. The video ended with Orton posing after taking out Roman Reigns with an RKO.

-Eladio Carrion made his entrance.

-The announce team sat ringside. Cole said he was here for one night only. Graves said the Royal Rumble is tomorrow.

-Carrion welcomed the crowd to Smackdown. He said he hopes everyone has an amazing time tonight. Carrion introduced Randy Orton.

-Orton made his entrance. They showed a graphic in the lower third of the screen for the Fatal Four Way match tomorrow at Royal Rumble. Cole mentioned that Reigns can lose the title without being pinned. Graves said that Reigns is preparing for his title match tomorrow and won’t be sleeping soundly tonight.

-Orton took the mic and stood in the center of the ring. He said he bets no one thought he was friends with Carrion. Orton thanked him for being in the music video. Orton asked the crowd to thank Carrion before he turned his attention to the Bloodline. He said they have had a hell of a run over the past few years. He said the main reason is because Reigns has been champion for almost 1,300 days. Orton said it’s unheard of and no one can stop them. He said no one can stop them, except, maybe, him. Orton said after all the dust settles tomorrow, only one number will matter, fifteen. Orton said after he wins tomorrow he will be a fifteen time World Champion. The crowd chanted for Orton. He said he’s going to do it by beating Reigns tomorrow with the RKO.

-A.J. Styles made his entrance. He asked if Orton knew there were other people in the match. He said Orton looked past him. Styles said he asked Nick Aldis for a match with Solo Sikoa, but Aldis gave the match to L.A. Knight instead. Styles said Knight stepped over his body to get everything he wanted in WWE. Styles got in the ring. He said Orton should know better than to forget about him. Styles said that he and Orton have history. Styles said after he took the RKO last week, Orton has a receipt coming. Styles said he’ll be stepping over Orton, Reigns, and Knight.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. He stopped at the top of the stage. The crowd chanted for Knight. Knight told Styles to go ahead because Styles was about to say the name of the next champion. Knight said all Styles has done is complain. Knight told him to stop the crying. He said it’s a little convenient that there’s four men in the match tomorrow and he’s the only one with a match tonight. Knight said it’s because Paul Heyman views him as the biggest threat. Knight said he’ll hit Sikoa so hard he’ll do his Dad’s dance moves. Knight said he’ll go to Royal Rumble and walk over everyone that gets in the way of him becoming champion. Knight dropped the mic and walked up the ramp.

-Styles hit Orton with a Pele Kick and took him down. Knight looked back and Styles stood over Orton and pointed at Knight.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Paint by numbers segment to sow the dissension amongst the challengers ahead of the four way tomorrow night. Everyone harped on the same tropes they have for the last few weeks. They may have set up this match a week too early. Everything was fine, but no one really stood out, and it felt like a re-run.)

-The announce team sat ringside. They hyped the Fatal Four Way for tomorrow. Cole threw to a video recap of Santos Escobar’s attack on Carlito last November.

-Carlito made his entrance with Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde. They showed a graphic for Carlito against Escobar. Cole promoted the match for after the break. [c]

-Santos Escobar made his entrance with Angel and Humberto in tow.

(1) CARLITO (w/ Zelina Vega, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde) vs. SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/ Angel & Humberto)

The bell rang twenty-one minutes into the hour. Carlito landed punches to Escobar and took him to the corner. Carlito stomped away at Escobar. Escobar answered with a chop. Carlito recovered and took Escobar to the corner again. Carlito pulled Escobar down by the hair. Carlito shot Escobar off the ropes and Escobar landed a kick. Carlito wasn’t fazed and took Escobar down. Carlito punched away at Escobar on the mat. Escobar countered and sent Carlito into the corner. Carlito dropped to the apron and Escobar went after him. Carlito fended Escobar off. Angel and Humberto distracted Carlito and Escobar hit a dive through the ropes onto Carlito on the outside. [c]