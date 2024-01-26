FREE PODCAST 1/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner analyze WWE’s agreement with Netflix and potential effect on AEW’s next TV deal, plus hopes and fears with return of rankings, AEW attendance figures, more (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner dissect the impact of WWE’s deal with Netflix and the potential effect on AEW’s next TV rights package. They share insights into how to effectively utilize the AEW’s ranking system when they’re reintroduced. They also discuss concerns surrounding the flailing attendance figures for the weekly shows and the impact on the quality of the episodes.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.