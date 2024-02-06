NXT TV RESULTS (2/6): Wells’s live report on Carmelo Hayes explaining his heel turn, Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice, Breakker & Corbin celebration, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 6, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Byron Saxton

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

-Vic welcomed Byron Saxton back to NXT. No mention yet of whether this is long-term.

-Carmelo Hayes entered to boos. He had a chair and a mic. He sat down and as his music ended, the boos got way louder. A “f*&k you Melo” chant was muted. He waited out another series of boos, then said “not yet…not yet” and started to walk out of the ring to heavier boos.

-Vic threw to a video recap of Vengeance Day. Much was made of Hayes taking the spear from Bron Breakker that led to Trick Melo Gang’s loss in the Dusty Cup finals. The heavy focus at the end covered the Hayes turn.

-Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker showed up to have their celebration. The camera even ran up the cup, showing the names of all previous winners. Corbin tried to introduce the two of them but Breakker insisted Alicia Taylor introduce them. She called them the WolfDogs, and Corbin asked Breakker how much he paid her to say that. Corbin liked that his name was first on the Cup. He called out Breakker’s minor face injuries. Breakker congratulated Corbin on his first suicide dive ever, and mentioned that he wouldn’t have made it over the rope if Breakker hadn’t helped shove his big ass over. Breakker started to call out tag team champions Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, but the introductions for the next match happened instead, much to the chagrin of the Cup winners.

(1) AXIOM & NATHAN FRAZER vs. MALIK BLADE & EDRIS ENOFE

Corbin and Breakker sat in on commentary. Axiom wanted a handshake but Enofe slapped his hand away. They hooked up, then reset. After some rope running, Enofe hit a dropkick. Both men tagged and Blade & Frazer started a stalemate exchange followed by diving out of opposite sides of the ring to take out the other tag members. Blade took down Frazer as the match went to commercial. [c]

Frazer tagged in, and he and Axiom double-teamed Enofe for a moment. Axiom covered for two. Axiom threw some kicks and a basement lariat for two. Axiom snapped on a headlock, and he hit a suplex for two. Enofe threw some body shots and tried to tag but Frazer cut it off with a standing moonsault. Axiom tagged in and Enofe managed a thrust kick and made the tag. The angles were odd as Blade & Enofe were in the classic heel corner, but were playing face in peril. Blade hit a powerbomb on Axiom for two, followed by a sit-down powerbomb for another two. Enofe tagged in and hit a flying elbow for two, broken up by Frazer.

All four briefly got involved before the legal men cleared the illegal men out. Axiom hit a top rope Spanish Fly and Frazer hit a Phoenix Splash. Blade was able to shove Frazer into the pile to break up the pin. There was an “NXT” chant as the match went to a second commercial, this one with split-screen. [c]

It was bonzo gonzo upon return to full-screen. Frazer hit a suplex on Blade with Axiom adding a superkick on the way down, and it got a long two. “Fight forever” chant. Frazer went up but Blade got the knees up. Axiom tried and got the same result. Enofe tagged in, took out Axiom, and Frazer broke it up. Enofe missed a flying move on Axiom, and Frazer hit a Phoenix Splash. Axiom hit the Golden Ratio to finish.

WINNERS: Axiom & Nathan Frazer at 16:43.

Breakker and Corbin beat up the winners and shoved them out of the ring afterward, likely for breaking up their celebration. The Family showed up on the ramp holding their titles up, and the WolfDogs asked if they could do it next week. The Family was in agreement.

(Wells’s Analysis: In this era, we don’t see a lot of matches this long on NXT, especially outside of the main event. Fun action, if a little disjointed with not much a story, and it largely rested on a large number of break-ups of pins.)

-Kelly Kincaid caught up with Ilja Dragunov outside. Dragunov said he was here to get some answers from Carmelo Hayes. The show went to a fourth commercial break just 30 minutes in, which feels pretty excessive, so maybe something big is coming later. [c]

-Ilja Dragunov said no matter how much he likes or respects Trick Williams, he couldn’t allow him to beat the mad dragon. He said Williams would be a worthy champion if he was the one to beat him. He said he wanted to call out one person – Carmelo Hayes. (Boos.) He said now we can all see Carmelo’s true colors, and he couldn’t see his friend reaching new heights in NXT. He said the people already gave it to him verbally, but he’s going to go beyond breaking him – “You traitorous son of a bitch.” Hayes didn’t show up and Dragunov said he’d go out after him.

Dijak showed up instead, and he got booed and got a “you suck” chant. Dijak told the crowd to shut up while he was talking, and he said Ilja was sitting there with a broken nose and he was just a normal guy right. “Former T-Bar” chant. Dragunov warned Dijak that for crossing him, he would suffer like he’s never suffered before. Dijak threw a cheap shot and Dragunov got in a large number of shots right after. Vic said they were picking up right where they left off months ago. “Security” held them apart as the crowd chanted to let them fight.

-Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne talked about the brilliance of the calendar. Hail said she wanted to go out for Riley Osborne’s match, but Jayne said she didn’t want to come off desperate, and should play a little hard to get. Hail tried to convince herself that she could do that.

-Lexis King entered ahead of the next match. [c]

-Von Wagner and Mr. Stone talked in a pre-taped segment. Wagner was down, but Stone mentioned that Noam Dar has been in hundreds of Heritage Cup matches, while this was Wagner’s first. The Bash Brothers, Stone’s kids, showed up and along with Wagner, they goaded Stone into agreeing to a tag team match with Noam Dar and Oro Mensah.

(2) RILEY OSBORNE (w/Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) vs. LEXIS KING

Osborne got in a right, then did a bit of ground & pound. King got in some rights and a chop. Backdrop by Osborne, followed by a chop and a very loud palm strike. Osborne dropkicked King from the ring, then hit a dive on King. Back inside, the two ended up on the apron on the announcer side, and King shoved Osborne over to the announce table. A corner graphic promoted that Dijak and Ilja Dragunov will face off tonight.

King wore down Osborne with rights, then worked an abdominal stretch. Osborn got to his feet. King escaped a Rocker dropper and then there were some quick rollups. Body slam by Osborne. Osborne hit a running dropkick for a long two. Osborne went up in a corner and asked his mates why Thea wasn’t there. They told him to focus. King used the opening to hit the Coronation from the top to finish.

WINNER: Lexis King at 4:06.

(Wells’s Analysis: Osborne is so smooth in there. He’s not being asked for much in the way of minutes, but he’s coming through. King remains in a very low-risk style, but continues to get better as well)

-Carmelo Hayes was walking back to the building from the parking lot. []c]