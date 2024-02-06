FREE PODCAST 2/6 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss fan rebellion against Rock, Cody’s mindset, Tony Khan’s big announcement, Vince resignation, Dynamite preview, more (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell discuss the fan rebellion against The Rock and analyze why WWE is likely playing into it, how Cody Rhodes is dealing with it and evaluating his public comments and body language, and where Paul Heyman, Roman, Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre do or don’t fit into the eventual WrestleMania world title main events. Could The Rock and Brian Gewirtz succeed in a powerplay to take out Paul Levesque? Also, Tony Khan’s big announcement, a detailed preview of Dynamite, the AEW World Title situation, Sting’s retirement match, The Young Bucks new characters, CMLL vs. Blackpool, Toni Storm, Chris Jericho, and more. Finally, some talk about the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit, how it affects Vince’s legacy ultimately, and more on that situation.

