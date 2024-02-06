VIP AUDIO 2/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-6-2006) – Smackdown Review: Caldwell & Roe analyze Rey after his Rumble win, Orton’s controversial promos, Undertaker-Angle, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 6, 2006 episode of our Smackdown Review podcast. PWTorch columnist James Caldwell is joined by PWTorch specialist Mike Roe to discuss the February 6 edition of WWE Smackdown. They discuss Rey Mysterio’s role on the show after winning the Rumble, Randy Orton’s controversial promos, what WWE does with Rey at and after No Way Out, the above-expectations wrestling matches, JBL’s post-Rumble promo, Paul Burchill’s new gimmick, Undertaker-Angle, the problems and benefits attached to Angle as a tweener, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

