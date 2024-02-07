WWE Raw Ratings Report (2/5): Latest viewership and demo rating, ten-week averages, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s (2/5) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network drew an average of 1.890 million viewers, in line with the prior week’s 1.908 million viewers. The ten week rolling average is 1.538 million. The last two weeks have been well above the prior typical rating, in part due to the end of football competition on Monday nights.

One year ago this week, Raw drew 1.866 million viewers.

The hourly viewership was as follows:

Hour 1: 1.952

Hour 2: 1.964

Hour 3: 1.754

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 198,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw drew a 0.58 rating, down from 0.61 last week, but above the prior three weeks. The ten week rolling average is 0.48. One year ago this week, it drew a 0.55 rating. The ten week average for the same period one year ago was 0.47. So overall, demo ratings are pretty similar year over year.