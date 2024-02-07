AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Where: Phoenix, Ariz. at Footprint Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,473 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 5,205.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. Sting & Darby Allin – Tornado Tag match for AEW World Tag Team Championship

Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (winner to get a shot at AEW World Championship at Revolution)

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet (with Deonna Purrazzo on commentary)

CMLL vs. Blackpool Combat Club – Six-man tag match

Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Tony Khan to make big announcement

