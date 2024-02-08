AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (2/7): Viewership down for episode advertising big Tony Khan announcement, Sting in tag title match, Swerve-Hangman rematch, Jericho vs. Takeshita

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (2/7) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS headlined by Sting & Darby capturing the AEW Tag Team Titles from Ricky Starks & Big Bill and the tease of a “big announcement” by Tony Khan averaged 805,000 viewers, down from the previous three weeks viewership tallies of 818,000, 837,000, and 891,000. The ten-week rolling average is 824,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 899,000, down from 901,000, 1.003, and 969,000 the previous three weeks. The ten-week average was 923,000. That’s a year-over-year drop of 94,000 this week and 99,000 on average comparing the same ten-week blocks.

The 18-49 demo drew a 0.27 rating, in line with the 0.26 and 0.27 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.28.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating, in line with the 0.31 and 0.32 the previous two weeks. The ten-week rolling average was 0.30.

