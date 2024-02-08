The Rock goes off in mocking tone on “Cody Crybabies” and tells them “sit back, know your role, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Rock said today that he loves many of Cody Rhodes’s passionate fans, but “then there’s the other passionate fans” whom he labeled “Cody Crybabies.” On The Pat McAfee Show today hyping today’s WrestleMania press conference in Las Vegas, he said they are “grown mass men” and then, in a mocking tone, talked about their passion for Cody “finishing his story.” He said they’re choosing to worry about Cody’s story more than playing with their kids and having sex with their wives.

He said he loves Cody and he appreciates many of the Cody fans, but the “Cody Crybabies” another story.

“Sit back, know your role, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride that The Rock is going to take your candy asses on,” he said. “That’s the fun part of what we do. That’s pro wrestling, that’s WWE, and its awesome and I can’t wait for this afternoon at T-Mobile.

This is a window into the approach The Rock is going to take in order to try to frame those booing him as crybabies, while complimenting Cody as someone he likes and respects. It’s a tight balancing act to not look like he’s hurting Cody’s popularity and instead frame those booing him and chanting “Rocky sucks” as basically pathetic fanboys overreacting to the situation and taking things with Cody too seriously. At least, if Rock continues to get booed, he has framed the booing and “Rocky sucks” chants as coming from a part of the fanbase who are to be made fun of for caring more about Cody’s journey than their kids and sex with their wives.